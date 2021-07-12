Norris graduate Austin Schultz selected in 10th round of MLB Draft

The Norris High School to Major League Baseball pipeline remains strong.

Two days after 2014 third-round pick and Norris High graduate Jackson Reetz made his Major League Baseball debut, another former Titan is entering the professional baseball ranks.

The Detroit Tigers selected Austin Schultz, a 2018 Norris graduate who played college baseball at Kentucky, with the 285th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft on Monday. The 285th pick has a slot value of $148,900.

While at Norris, Schultz made the state tournament four seasons in a row, was a first-team Super-State selection in 2017 and 2018 and was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017.

He played college baseball at the University of Kentucky, and operated as the Wildcats’ leadoff batter for all 52 games of the 2021 season. Schultz hit over .300 as both a junior and senior at Kentucky, and he ranked among the top 50 players nationally in stolen bases this season with 22.

Nebraska Husker baseball commit Drew Christo, the state’s 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year, was not selected in the first 10 rounds of the MLB draft.

