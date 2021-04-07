Norris' deep stable of arms taking strikes approach to another level in Class B

Junior Landon Meyer and senior Braydon Weekly have pitched in, and the Titans have yet to throw a lot of innings at freshman and Florida State commit Kale Fountain, who is coming back from preseason arm soreness.

"It's great to see everyone around us pitching well, too," said Schultz, who will play at Barton Community College in Kansas. "When we got one guy that's throwing really well, it kind of gets the others amped up and ready to throw and show up against any team we (play)."

The Titans pitchers each bring something different to the mound, Bartholomew said. Hood can touch 93 mph on the gun and can overpower hitters, while Schultz turns to his change-up and fastball.

Wahlstrom and Papenhagen can get hitters out with multiple pitches, and Meyer has really grown as a pitcher.

"They're all different in their own ways, but they've really come around and really started to fill up the strike zone for us, which is huge," Bartholomew said.

Schultz has 28 strikeouts in four starts, including 25 over his previous two. Hood has fanned 20 in nine-plus innings, and Papenhagen has struck out 17 in four appearances.

Pumping strikes in games begins at practice.