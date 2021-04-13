Norris collapses, then responds with a walk-off home run in 6-4 win over Waverly

HICKMAN — The Norris Titans were so close they could almost taste the win.
Their ace, senior Bryson Schultz, was one out away from a dominant complete-game performance and fans started to pack up their lawn chairs as they looked confidently at a 4-1 lead on the scoreboard. Then the walks started.
Schultz and relief pitcher Kaizer Papenhagen combined to allow five walks and two singles in the seventh inning as Waverly tied the game 4-4. However, the only cost to Norris’ seventh-inning collapse ended up being an extra inning of baseball. Kale Consbruck led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a triple, and Landon Meyer sent the very next pitch sky-high over the center field fence for a walk-off home run.
Class B No. 1 Norris could have gotten it done in seven innings, but it took eight instead to defeat No. 9 Waverly 6-4 in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament semifinal Tuesday at Hickman Park.
Such a dramatic finish is nothing new for Norris (13-3), especially after the Titans had a similar walk-off last Tuesday against Ralston and nearly blew a lead in the seventh inning against Lincoln Southeast on Friday.
“I don’t want to say we’re comfortable with it, but it’s not like we haven’t been in that situation before, and they’ve responded well each time,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said.
If not for the final out that eluded him, it could have been another dominant win for Schultz. He allowed an early run in the second inning but did well to get past a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning with one of his eight strikeouts.
Just about all of Norris’ offensive production was aided by the friendly confines of Hickman Park and its shallow outfield fence. Senior CJ Hood sent a solo home run to left field in the first inning, senior Braydon Weekly had a two-run blast to center field in the fifth inning and Meyer added the final round-tripper in the eighth.
Apart from those hits, Norris had plenty of missed opportunities as it went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position.
“We need to execute there; we can’t rely on balls over the fence because we’re not always going to play at Hickman,” Bartholomew said. “We talked about it after the game, and they know that we have to execute with runners in scoring position.”
Waverly (7-7) also had a big missed opportunity in the top of the eighth when it got a runner on third base with one out. However, a strikeout and ground ball ended the Vikings’ chance at snatching an improbable comeback win.
“We just hung in there and hung in there and we finally caught a break in the seventh inning,” Waverly coach Luke Tewes said. “It came down to one swing of the bat, just like it does in those games.”
Waverly will now face Blair in the third-place game while Norris is set to take on No. 3 Elkhorn for the third time this year. The Titans may have won those two prior meetings 18-7 and 11-6, but Bartholomew knows the Antlers will be ready to play on Friday in the EMC championship game.
“Elkhorn’s a great program and we’re fortunate right now to be 2-0 (against them), but they’re going to be competing for it and want to take it away. They’re certainly going to be ready for us,” he said.