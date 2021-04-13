Norris collapses, then responds with a walk-off home run in 6-4 win over Waverly

If not for the final out that eluded him, it could have been another dominant win for Schultz. He allowed an early run in the second inning but did well to get past a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning with one of his eight strikeouts.

Just about all of Norris’ offensive production was aided by the friendly confines of Hickman Park and its shallow outfield fence. Senior CJ Hood sent a solo home run to left field in the first inning, senior Braydon Weekly had a two-run blast to center field in the fifth inning and Meyer added the final round-tripper in the eighth.

Apart from those hits, Norris had plenty of missed opportunities as it went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

“We need to execute there; we can’t rely on balls over the fence because we’re not always going to play at Hickman,” Bartholomew said. “We talked about it after the game, and they know that we have to execute with runners in scoring position.”

Waverly (7-7) also had a big missed opportunity in the top of the eighth when it got a runner on third base with one out. However, a strikeout and ground ball ended the Vikings’ chance at snatching an improbable comeback win.