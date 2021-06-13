No tournament title, but Union Bank will take a 4-0 weekend capped by Weigel's relief effort

Union Bank coach Alex Heidemann exited the dugout and went to the Den Hartog Field mound early Sunday afternoon.

After 34 pitches, Jase Woita was pulled and Brandon Weigel was handed the ball with a 2-1 lead against Beatrice.

Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X) went on defeat Beatrice 13-5 in six innings in the final game for Union Bank of the Pete and Coach K Tournament after Weigel tossed four innings of relief.

"I tell our guys all the time to be honest about how their body is feeling," Heidemann said. "If they can't give 100% effort out there to be honest with us and we won't be mad about it. We went out there, talked to Jase and he said he wasn't 100% and we made the switch right away.

"Brand Weigel, who hasn't thrown much, we know he is a competitor and we were going to have to use him at some point this year. We threw in all the cards and it was what it was. He was going to be in the zone, throw strikes and compete."

Weigel was not dominant on the mound but did all Heidemann asked in limiting a potent Beatrice squad that accounted for nine hits and only struck out three times. Weigel allowed five hits and three runs on 55 pitches, but did not allow a single free pass on the bases.