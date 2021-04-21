No. 6 Spartans are splendid in seven again, rally to upend No. 7 Silver Hawks in extras

The Lincoln East Spartans love the seventh inning.
Nearly all of Lincoln East’s wins to begin the season came by scoring runs early and often, and the Spartans didn’t have to worry about comebacks during a 10-1 start. That’s changed over the past week when Lincoln East has scored runs in the seventh inning during its last five games, including come-from-behind wins over Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Pius X.
Class A No. 6 Lincoln East did it again Wednesday, scoring two runs in the seventh to send the game to extra innings before tacking on three winning runs in the ninth of a 7-4 win against No. 7 Lincoln Southwest at Den Hartog Field.
"Lincoln Southwest was really good today and we just had to keep battling and keep fighting," East coach Mychal Lanik said. "When two good teams play, it’s going to come down to plays at the end like that."
The crucial plays in the seventh inning included Keegan Brink’s RBI single and Austin Schneider scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game 4-4. In the ninth, Brink provided another clutch hit with an RBI double to right field, followed by Kaben Steenbock’s two-run single.
In order to have a late comeback, Lincoln East (14-5) had to allow some early runs first. Lincoln Southwest (13-7) scored a pair of runs in the second inning via an error and a wild pitch, and the Silver Hawks also tacked on a controversial run in the third inning. Max Petersen laced a ball to center field that hit the ground and hopped over the fence for what should have been a ground-rule double but was ruled a solo home run instead.
“Honestly, I was just proud of how our kids stayed together and fought,” Lanik said. “It’s just part of the game.”
When Southwest tacked on another run for a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, East could have crumbled. Instead, the Spartan bullpen turned in a dominant performance that allowed the comeback to flourish. Tyson Romero and Ryan Clementi combined to strike out eight batters while allowing just two hits over the game’s final five innings as Clementi picked up a hard-earned win.
“To go to your bullpen in the fifth and get five zeros from them is unbelievable; that doesn’t happen very often in high school baseball,” Lanik said. “Ryan’s such a competitive kid, he thrives in those situations and we’re glad he’s on our side.”
Lincoln East lost its previous meeting to Southwest 5-2 earlier this month, so winning the second matchup could have a big impact on the wild-card point standings at the end of the season. It was also an important win for momentum ahead of the team’s home Spartan Invitational this weekend.
Participating teams include No. 2 Millard South, Lincoln Southwest and Class B No. 1 Norris for the two-day tournament. And for the first time in about two weeks, the weather forecast is looking up.
“The wind’s finally going to be blowing from the south on Friday, so the hitters might have a little bit of an advantage finally,” Lanik said. “We’re excited to play in some warmer weather and there’s a lot of good teams coming to town, so I hope we play well.”
Photos: Lincoln East, Southwest take to the diamond in a top-10 baseball matchup
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 4.21
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.