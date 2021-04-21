No. 6 Spartans are splendid in seven again, rally to upend No. 7 Silver Hawks in extras

“Honestly, I was just proud of how our kids stayed together and fought,” Lanik said. “It’s just part of the game.”

When Southwest tacked on another run for a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning, East could have crumbled. Instead, the Spartan bullpen turned in a dominant performance that allowed the comeback to flourish. Tyson Romero and Ryan Clementi combined to strike out eight batters while allowing just two hits over the game’s final five innings as Clementi picked up a hard-earned win.

“To go to your bullpen in the fifth and get five zeros from them is unbelievable; that doesn’t happen very often in high school baseball,” Lanik said. “Ryan’s such a competitive kid, he thrives in those situations and we’re glad he’s on our side.”

Lincoln East lost its previous meeting to Southwest 5-2 earlier this month, so winning the second matchup could have a big impact on the wild-card point standings at the end of the season. It was also an important win for momentum ahead of the team’s home Spartan Invitational this weekend.

Participating teams include No. 2 Millard South, Lincoln Southwest and Class B No. 1 Norris for the two-day tournament. And for the first time in about two weeks, the weather forecast is looking up.