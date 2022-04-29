No. 6 Southeast stays hot at the plate, solid defensively to beat Bellevue East 9-4 in ‘district-like game’

BELLEVUE — All season long, it’s been Lincoln Southeast’s success at the plate that has fueled the Knights.

The Southeast bats again showed up on Friday, but it was a key defensive play that ensured the Knights' triumph.

With Southeast leading by two runs in the top of the fifth inning, Bellevue East came inches away from an RBI single that would have continued a big inning. Instead, Class A No. 6 Southeast turned a perfectly executed 4-6-3 double play to get out of the inning on its way to a 9-4 win over Bellevue East in the semifinals of the Bellevue West Tournament.

A double play might not be the flashiest thing that Southeast (19-5) can do on the baseball diamond, but it’s the type of play that winning baseball teams can turn time and time again.

“I told the guys that this was a district-like game; we had to make some plays in tight situations,” Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “We stayed relaxed and we got out of some innings that earlier in the season we wouldn’t have gotten out of. That was a good, competitive game to get us prepared for districts.”

While the game’s score stood at 0-0 after two innings, the big hits that Southeast has counted on all season came in a flurry in the third inning. The Knights loaded the bases before a Will Jesske sacrifice fly and two-RBI single for Owen Baxter secured a 3-0 lead.

To its credit, Bellevue East (13-9) made life difficult for Southeast all game long. The Chieftains plated runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings with a number of well-placed base hits. If not for Southeast’s big double play to get out of a jam in the fifth inning, Bellevue East might have even been able to tie the game up.

Instead, sophomore starting pitcher Gage Frederick went six innings for Southeast to pick up the win.

“They go up there and swing the bat, put the ball in play and make you make plays, which is something that good teams do, so tip your hat to Bellevue East,” Jones said.

At the same time, Southeast’s offensive success turned a precarious 4-2 lead into a commanding 8-2 one by the time the fifth inning was completed. Gavin Clauss hit an RBI double and Will Barrett soon followed with a two-RBI triple before Jake Appleget’s sacrifice fly rounded out the scoring.

Six different Knights all drove in runs during the win, adding another efficient day to the Knights’ recent success. Southeast began the year 3-3 but has gone 16-2 since, with its consistent offensive approach being a huge reason why.

As it stands, the Knights are currently in position to host one of the six district tournaments that begin next Thursday. With only three regular-season games left on Southeast’s schedule, there’s no doubt these Knights look postseason-ready.

“We’re essentially a week left in the season, so the most important thing is finding ways to win right now,” Jones said. “I’m very proud of the kids because they’ve been playing good baseball, so hopefully we can keep it up for the next week and then some.”

Lincoln East 15, Millard South 1: Jalen Worthley threw six strong innings at the Millard South Invitational, and the Spartan hitters did the rest, including Jaelyn Welch, who had four RBIs.

Omaha Westside 7, Lincoln Northeast 2: Jackson Yeager's solo home run in the fourth inning opened the scoring for the Warriors, who posted all of their runs in the fourth and fifth frames at the Millard South invite. Jacob Eacker had a double for the Rockets.

