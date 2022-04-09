No. 3 Millard West uses early runs, strong pitching late to defeat No. 4 Millard South; Spartans, Silver Hawks pick up wins

OMAHA — At two Omaha-area schools separated by less than three miles, state championship dreams are a constant.

The last two Class A baseball state championship games have been contested between Millard West and Millard South, and while it might be too early into the 2022 season to say for sure, both teams are again at the top of their game.

In their first meeting since Millard South won a state title in late May, Class A No. 3 Millard West ensured it wouldn’t leave its home invite empty-handed with a 7-3 win over No. 4 Millard South on Saturday to claim the Frank Ryan Invitational crown.

“They’ve been playing well and we’ve been playing well, too, so it’s nice to get that first time out of the way,” Millard West coach Steve Frey said. “Any time it’s Millard West-Millard South it’s just a fun atmosphere.”

It was almost like two different games were played between the teams, because the first two innings couldn’t have been any more different than the final five. Millard South (11-3) loaded the bases in the first inning but only managed to score one run from it, something that would haunt the Patriots later on as they totaled eight runners left on base.

Millard South managed to score a pair of runs in the second inning as well, but its early scoring was matched then exceed by Millard West (13-2). All 10 of the game’s runs came in the first two innings as Avery Moore and Drew Borner both provided two-RBI extra-base hits for the Wildcats.

Usual closer Mason Koch got the start on the mound for Millard West and exited the game after the second inning, ushering in a pitcher’s duel from both relief pitchers. Millard West’s Sam Novotny was dominant as the cold evening dragged on, striking out seven batters and allowing just two hits in five innings of work to pick up the win.

“Having those runs early were huge, then Sam came in and right from pitch one he was throwing up strikes,” Frey said. “It just felt like once he got in there, as long as we made plays in the field we were going to be okay.”

Both Lincoln teams in the tournament picked up wins from their consolation games Saturday as Lincoln Southwest defeated No. 10 Omaha Westside 7-1 to finish in seventh place, while No. 2 East claimed third place with a 19-6 win over Millard North.

The Spartans (12-1) managed only two runs in a low-scoring semifinal loss to Millard South on Friday, but East was right back to its hitting rhythm in the bounce-back win. Sophomore first baseman AJ Evasco led the way with a pair of triples and 4 RBIs in the win.

“We have a competitive group of boys and they didn’t compete as well as they wanted to last night,” East coach Mychal Lanik said. “We weren’t happy with how we played yesterday, but in baseball every day’s really a new day and we played well tonight.”

All of Lincoln’s teams will be busy next week with the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament which begins on Tuesday at sites around the city, with the semifinal and championship games following on Wednesday.

