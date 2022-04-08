No. 2 East ‘puts the pressure’ on Southwest in another commanding win for Spartans

The Lincoln East baseball team almost never goes more than a couple of innings without scoring a run.

After scoring just once in a 1-0 win Monday, the Spartans wasted no time getting back to their old habits Friday in the opening round of the Frank Ryan Invitational hosted by Millard West.

Class A No. 2 East plated three runs in the first inning and scored in four of the five frames of a 10-0 run-rule win over Lincoln Southwest on Friday.

East (11-1) later lost to No. 4 Millard South 10-2 to drop to Saturday's third-place game.

In Monday's win vs. No. 6 Fremont, East sophomore Carter Mick picked up the win with a one-inning relief pitching performance.

Mick had to work slightly longer on Friday, but the result was the same — a commanding victory. Mick allowed just one hit and didn't walk a batter in his four innings on the mound, using a lethal combination of fastballs and curveballs to keep the Southwest (6-6) offense off-balance all game long.

“I’ve just been working on my off-speed pitches and it’s really been paying off; it was breaking good today,” Mick said.

Add in a one-inning appearance from Aidan Johnson that ended with three strikeouts, and East head coach Mychal Lanik said he “couldn’t ask for more” from his pitchers on a cold, 40-degree day. That weather also worked to the Spartans’ advantage when they forced Southwest pitcher Wes Wendt to throw 34 pitches during a first inning that spanned almost half an hour.

Ryan Clementi got the Spartans on the scoreboard with a two-RBI single before coming around to score on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead. With several full counts and tough at-bats from East at the plate, Wendt had thrown 75 pitches by the time he exited the game in the third inning.

“Wendt’s a really good pitcher, so for us to get the lead early was important,” Lanik said. “We talked about wanting to put the pressure on them and make them stay in the field where it’s cold, so our hitters definitely executed our game plan.”

East’s 3-4-5 hitters of Keegan Brink, Cooper Erikson and Clementi did most of the Spartans’ offensive damage. Brink and Erikson both delivered RBI hits in the third inning to expand East’s lead to 6-0, while Erikson finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs after driving in two runs with a single in the fourth inning.

Seven of East’s nine batters reached base in the win, but even more important than the Spartans’ seven hits was what they did once they reached the basepaths. East stole 10 stolen bases, a fact that contributed to the pressure Southwest felt in every inning of the game.

“Some teams might be faster than us, but we run the bases really intelligently,” Lanik said. “A lot of those runs we don’t score if we don’t get to second or third before a groundout or sacrifice fly, so great job to our guys on the bases.”

Against Millard South, East was outhit 13-6 and the Patriots' Braden Cannon struck out six over four innings. Cooper Erikson went 2-for-3 from the plate and recorded each of the Spartan's two runs.

