National Division: With last year on the mind, Creighton Prep advances to state championship series

Creighton Prep's American Legion team played Millard West one time this summer before Wednesday — it was a 12-2 loss.

With a Class A National Division title on the line, the Junior Jays didn't flinch this time.

Creighton Prep defeated Millard West 4-2 at Den Hartog Field to advance to the state championship game Saturday against Millard South, which won the American Division title.

“There’s 11 seniors here that are pretty gritty,” Creighton Prep coach Pat Mooney said. “They just don’t want it to end right now and keep it going. We were in the same spot last year and Gretna took us out. They remember that and they really wanted to finish it one more time.”

Louis Schneckenberger led the Junior Jays, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings.

It wasn't always smooth sailing, however. Schneckenberger loaded the bases in the first inning but escaped unscathed. He gave up a pair of two-out base hits in the second to tie the game. Then he found his groove.

“It took me a while to find my fastball, but I’m still pretty calm in those situations,” he said. “Nothing was working at first, then I finally figured it out. Once I got comfortable with it, it was all fine.”

The Creighton Prep offense stepped up behind him after Millard West tied the game. The Junior Jays got a run in the bottom half of the inning on a single by Keegan Homstrom. Their final run scored on a wild pitch later in the game.

“It’s a huge thing when your offense starts getting going because it gives you energy, it gives everyone energy,” Schneckenberger said. “You get more comfortable, and you have room to work with. Then you just go with the flow.”

This will be the first time this group of Creighton Prep players has made it to the state championship game, which will be played at Creighton Prep on Saturday.

Mooney’s son, Parker, who is on the team, has been there when his dad’s team has made it in the past, but it’s a new experience for others.

“(The coaches) mentioned it to the guys it’s a whole different level, whole different type stuff they don’t experience in the spring,” Pat Mooney said. “They don’t know about it. They know it’s out there, so it’s time to move forward.”

To win the state championship, the Junior Jays are going to have to defeat Millard South, which they beat twice in the area tournament.

“We are ready for anyone,” Schneckenberger said. “We knew it would be Millard South, but we can take them.”