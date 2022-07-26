National Division: Millard West, Borner fire up offense early to defeat Columbus, rain delays night cap

Millard West brought the offense Tuesday at Den Hartog Field to survive and advance in the American Legion Class A National Division Tournament.

Drew Borner uncorked the Millard West scoring — and the ball — in the top of the first inning with a solo shot as Millard West eliminated Columbus 10-2.

The top three in the lineup produced five hits, eight RBIs and four runs scored, including Borner, who went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and three runs scored.

“What was nice was it actually started right away with Drew hitting that home run,” Millard West head coach Steve Frey said. “Then we scored another run. We are in the exact same position in the spring, so a lot of these guys have been here before. We know Ben (David) is going to throw a lot of strikes and make some outs. Overall, we just hit the ball the whole game and Ben pitched well and we played some good defense.”

Millard West, who fell 7-5 to Creighton Prep on Monday, rebounded with 10 runs on 11 hits and ran wild with five stolen bases.

David complemented the offense with seven innings of work on the mound, striking out three while allowing just two walks to Columbus.

“That's how you win ballgames,” Frey said. “That's how we've won ballgames all year. Not giving too many free bases and taking advantage of a few mistakes of theirs.”

The Millard West hurler finished with 58 strikes on 96 pitches and let the Millard West bullpen stay cozy.

Caden Driessen added three hits, a double and two runs scored, while Avery Moore added two hits and a double.

“We had our backs against the wall and came out right away,” Borner said. “It was nice to get us on the board early, and the offense never quit from there.”

Millard West took a 2-1 lead into the top of the fourth inning before posting four runs, and added three more in the sixth.

Columbus was led by Cody Zrust and Wyatt Swanson with an RBI and a hit apiece.

In the other game Tuesday, Creighton Prep led Elkhorn South 5-2 before a rain delay after 1 2/3 innings.

If Prep wins, it will face Millard West at 5 p.m. Wednesday If Elkhorn South wins, it will face Millard West at 5 p.m., then Creighton Prep would face the winner at 7 p.m. for the championship.