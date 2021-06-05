What’s a day off?

Drew Christo doesn’t know.

He's always been a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, but the Elkhorn senior took his time commitment to a new level in 2021. From the start of football practice in August to the final out of the baseball season in May, Christo never slowed down.

He helped Elkhorn win a Class B football state title on Nov. 20, and quickly suited up for the basketball team two weeks later. Elkhorn made deep run to the state title game, but fell short in a loss to Beatrice on March 13. Five days later, Christo tossed three scoreless innings in Elkhorn’s baseball season opener.

Whether it’s been a practice, game or team activity, Christo gave his all to Elkhorn High School this year. That tenacity is what makes Christo so great, and it’s why he captains the Lincoln Journal Star’s 2021 Super-State baseball team.

“I think this year there were three days where I went right home for school, and I think every other day I was either at a practice or a game after school before I went home,” Christo said.

“I’ve never really seen it as an inconvenience.”

Christo is one of the best high school baseball players to come through Nebraska in years, so much so that 15 to 20 MLB scouts turned up for his three-inning outing against Omaha Skutt on March 18. That sort of professional attention has since become commonplace for Christo, but just four years ago he never would have imagined the peaks of his high school career.

When Christo arrived at Elkhorn as a 14-year-old, he kept his head down and simply tried to find his footing, as many freshmen do. Christo hadn’t quite grown into his frame yet, and he earned the nickname “Bambi” as a freshman due to an unfortunate habit of tripping over objects or even his own feet.

Christo appeared in 24 varsity games as a freshman, and sure enough, that experience helped him come into his own as a baseball player.

“We knew he was pretty talented but wanted to make sure he was ready, so he started down on the JV team,” Elkhorn coach Kyle McCright said. “I think it took us about two games to figure out he was good enough to play varsity as a freshman.”

Christo credits McCright, his coach for all four years of high school, for helping him grow as a player, along with his personal pitching coach, Tom Oldham, whom Christo has worked with since the seventh grade. Perhaps the biggest influence on Christo’s baseball career has come from his father, former Nebraska quarterback Monte Christo.

As a child looking up to his father, Christo fell in love with football as his favorite sport initially. But, when Christo joined more competitive baseball teams and went to all-star games representing the state of Nebraska, he began to realize baseball might be the sport for him.

For both father and son, that works just fine.

“My dad was a key coach for me from tee ball through middle school,” Christo said. “He’s sending me videos and breaking down my videos when I pitch even now, and we talk about it all the time. He’s still an active coach in my life and I’m very thankful for that.”

A strong sophomore season earned Christo a dream scholarship offer from Nebraska, but when COVID-19 eliminated his junior year, Christo took his talents on the road with the Nebraska Prospects. A 95-mph fastball and success at prospect showcases caught the eyes of professional scouts, and Christo went from a simple high school athlete to a potential MLB Draft pick.

That national attention may have followed Christo during his senior baseball season, but it didn’t affect him in any way. Christo routinely overpowered opponents during his starts as he finished the season with a 0.43 earned-run average. In 48 2/3 innings of work, Christo combined to allow just 37 baserunners while recording a state-high 92 strikeouts.

“We can practice all we want to face a guy like that, but we knew it was going to be an uphill battle,” said Ralston coach Tom Cooper. “He is such an imposing figure when he is on the mound, so all we really told our guys is to get in there and compete and enjoy the opportunity that you have to go against the best.”

After making state championship games in football and basketball, it was disappointing for Christo and the rest of Elkhorn’s talented senior class to fall short in baseball. However, the future is bright for Christo.

He’ll spend a few weeks of his summer staying sharp by playing for the Ohio Warhawks, then it’s onto the MLB Draft combine in North Carolina during late June. It’s hard to say what round Christo will be selected in, but he’s familiar with many of the other top high school draft prospects. That includes potential top-five picks Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar, who Christo pitched against over the summer.

“They’re a combined 0-for-3 against me with two strikeouts, so that’ll be pretty neat when I see them sign for $7 million,” Christo said jokingly.

While the MLB Draft on July 11-13 will be an exciting time for Christo and his family, it will also necessitate a major life decision. One path involves guaranteed money and a minor-league contract, and the other path involves playing for a nationally ranked Husker baseball program having one of its best seasons in recent memory.

“When Bolt got here, his first day he called me and gave me his recruiting pitch. He told me, ‘I know there’s a lot of good high baseball kids that come through this state and not a lot of them come to Nebraska,’” Christo said. “I think myself and all the other recruits are pretty stoked to go there.”

Regardless of what path he chooses, Christo is assured of one thing — he’s an athletic legend at Elkhorn. Since he graduated a few weeks ago, Christo has still found his way back to the school. He’s helped out with the school’s baseball and football camps, perhaps inspiring a future generation of Antlers to pursue their athletic dreams.

Christo remembers looking up to former Elkhorn athletes like Chris Weber or Trevor Roach, and now it’s his turn to be the example of success.

“After going through it, it’s pretty cool to think there might be some kids out there doing the same thing for me and my teammates,” Christo said.

For McCright, there’s no better example of Christo’s character than the fact that even weeks after graduating, he still returns in his free time to help others and put in work.

After all, Christo doesn’t take days off.

“He doesn’t owe us anything and he was out at our little kids baseball camp helping the kids get better this week,” McCright said. "That’s just what kind of individual he is — he’s very caring, giving and just as unselfish as they come. They don’t make many like him, and we were lucky enough to have him in our program.”

