Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament: Carpet Land's Cetak hits walk-off; 3 city teams advance Championship Sunday

A walk-off double by Caden Cetak led Carpet Land to a 3-2 win over Kearney in a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Saturday at Sherman Field.
Eli Erickson scored the winning run after he singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a groundout.
Cetak was substituted into the game in the third inning, and his hit secured Carpet Land (Lincoln East) a spot in the NL Championship game Sunday. Carpet Land is 4-0 in tournament play.
Carpet Land's Aidan Johnson pitched three scoreless innings in relief striking out five.
North Platte 3, Anderson Ford 1: A three-run fourth inning for North Platte was the difference.
North Platte led off the inning by reaching on back-to-back errors before a two-run triple sent Anderson Ford (North Star) back-pedaling.
Kaden McCoy was otherwise solid on the mound for Anderson Ford, allowing three hits in a complete game. He also had three strikeouts.
Braeden Sunken drove in Anderson Ford's lone run, while Cooper Wesslund had two hits, including a double.
Anderson Ford finished the tournament 0-4.
Sioux Falls (S.D.) East 12, Sampson Construction 6: Sampson Construction, seeking its first win of the tournament, had a 6-3 lead after two innings.
But Sioux Falls East responded with a five-run fourth to pull away. Sawyer Tolk had two hits and three RBIs.
Alex Gable was 2-for-3 with a walk for Sampson Construction (Lincoln High), which finished the tournament.
Championship Sunday: The Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament champion will be settled Sunday. The NL Championship features a city battle: Carpet Land vs. JC Brager at 11 a.m., followed by the AL Championship between Anderson Ford and Waverly.
The winners of those two games will play for the tournament crown at 4 p.m. All Sunday games will be played at Den Hartog Field.
Photos: Mike Peterson/Coach K baseball tournament rolls into Day 2 of action
Anderson Ford's Braeden Sunken connects with a pitch against Millard North during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Millard North's Dane Garner makes a throw to first base during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game against Anderson Ford on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Anderson Ford's Lynden Bruegman (8) steals second base past a wide throw to Millard North's Connor Palmer during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Millard North's Bryson Gibson dives safe back to second base under a missed throw to Anderson Ford's Cooper Wesslund during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Millard North's Carter Hunt changes course while running the bases against Anderson Ford during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Millard North's Brayden Gum pitches to Anderson Ford during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Anderson Ford's Davis Jones misses a ball hit by Millard North during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Anderson Ford's Davis Jones makes a throw to first base to retire a Millard North batter during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Anderson Ford's Lynden Bruegman pitches to Millard North during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Anderson Ford's Cooper Wesslund dives for a ball hit by Millard North during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Anderson Ford's Caden Steiger heads for home plate to score against Millard North during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Millard North’s Carter Hunt pitches to Union Bank during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard North’s Brayden Gum watches a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game against Union Bank on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Union Bank’s Tyrus Petsche rushes to field a ball during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game against Millard North on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard North’s Nate Agosta reacts during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game against Union Bank on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Union Bank’s Reese Kortum pitches to Millard North during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard North’s Nolan Fee flips his bat after drawing a walk during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game against Union Bank on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Millard North’s Nate Agosta sprints for home plate to score against Union Bank during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday, June 10, 2022, at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Union Bank’s Reese Kortum pitches to Millard North during a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Friday at Sherman Field.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!