Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament: Carpet Land's Cetak hits walk-off; 3 city teams advance Championship Sunday

A walk-off double by Caden Cetak led Carpet Land to a 3-2 win over Kearney in a Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament game Saturday at Sherman Field.

Eli Erickson scored the winning run after he singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a groundout.

Cetak was substituted into the game in the third inning, and his hit secured Carpet Land (Lincoln East) a spot in the NL Championship game Sunday. Carpet Land is 4-0 in tournament play.

Carpet Land's Aidan Johnson pitched three scoreless innings in relief striking out five.

North Platte 3, Anderson Ford 1: A three-run fourth inning for North Platte was the difference.

North Platte led off the inning by reaching on back-to-back errors before a two-run triple sent Anderson Ford (North Star) back-pedaling.

Kaden McCoy was otherwise solid on the mound for Anderson Ford, allowing three hits in a complete game. He also had three strikeouts.

Braeden Sunken drove in Anderson Ford's lone run, while Cooper Wesslund had two hits, including a double.

Anderson Ford finished the tournament 0-4.

Sioux Falls (S.D.) East 12, Sampson Construction 6: Sampson Construction, seeking its first win of the tournament, had a 6-3 lead after two innings.

But Sioux Falls East responded with a five-run fourth to pull away. Sawyer Tolk had two hits and three RBIs.

Alex Gable was 2-for-3 with a walk for Sampson Construction (Lincoln High), which finished the tournament.

Championship Sunday: The Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament champion will be settled Sunday. The NL Championship features a city battle: Carpet Land vs. JC Brager at 11 a.m., followed by the AL Championship between Anderson Ford and Waverly.

The winners of those two games will play for the tournament crown at 4 p.m. All Sunday games will be played at Den Hartog Field.

