Malcolm's junior American Legion team is a state champion for the second consecutive season.

Malcolm defeated Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 8-3 in the Class C juniors championship on Wednesday in Imperial.

A five-run third inning did the trick. The Clippers scored two runs without hitting a ball out of the infield, setting up Noah Gonyea, who scored two more runs on a single. Justin Wisnieski added another RBI hit.

Mason Wisnieski took it from there. The pitcher navigated around 10 hits, allowing just one earned run in a complete-game effort.

It continues a strong run for the baseball scene at Malcolm. The Clippers won the Class C championship in the spring.

