Malcolm's junior American Legion team is a state champion for the second consecutive season.
Malcolm defeated Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 8-3 in the Class C juniors championship on Wednesday in Imperial.
A five-run third inning did the trick. The Clippers scored two runs without hitting a ball out of the infield, setting up Noah Gonyea, who scored two more runs on a single. Justin Wisnieski added another RBI hit.
Mason Wisnieski took it from there. The pitcher navigated around 10 hits, allowing just one earned run in a complete-game effort.
It continues a strong run for the baseball scene at Malcolm. The Clippers won the Class C championship in the spring.
Photos: Carpet Land, Union Bank play for A-5 area championship
Carpet Land's Troy Peltz (center) celebrates with his team after a solo homerun in the second inning during the American Legion A-5 Area Tournament championship game, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Den Hartog Baseball Field in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Union Bank's Tyrus Petsche catches a ball as teammate Parker Otte looks on during the A-5 championship game against Carpet Land on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Joey Senstock catches a popfly in center field in the second inning, during the American Legion A-5 Area Tournament championship game, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Den Hartog Baseball Field in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Carpet Land's Mason Gaines slides back to first base ahead of a pick off attempt by UBT's Reese Kortum in the second inning during the American Legion A-5 Area Tournament championship game, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Den Hartog Baseball Field in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Carpet Land's Ryan Clementi delivers to the plate against a UBT batter in the first inning during the American Legion A-5 Area Tournament championship game, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Den Hartog Baseball Field in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
UBT's Reese Kortum attempts to tag out Carpet Land's Mason Gaines, who avoids a tag to safely reach first base in the third inning during the American Legion A-5 Area Tournament championship game, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Den Hartog Baseball Field in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
