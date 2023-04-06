Malcolm coach Zach Wehner knew he would have a solid Clippers team this spring.

After all, Class C No. 1 Malcolm won the American Legion Class C state title at the Seniors and Juniors levels last July. The biggest thing that has stood out to Wehner in the team's 9-0 start to the 2023 season is the winning culture.

That was on full display Thursday when the Clippers faced 3-0 and 4-3 deficits on the road at No. 5 Lincoln Christian.

Malcolm found a way to prevail 5-4 in nine innings to continue the unbeaten start. It was the first time this spring that the team faced a true deficit.

"I was wondering how we were going to react," Wehner said. "The boys, they didn't give up. They knew that their bats would come alive, and that's what happened. They never gave up at all."

The Crusaders scored three runs in the bottom of the first, two of them coming on two-out walks with the bases loaded.

After that, Derek Erickson pitched four scoreless frames, finishing with seven strikeouts.

Malcolm climbed out of the hole in the fourth inning with three runs. Erickson brought in the first on a sacrifice fly and Garrett England knocked in another with a single.

The first seven innings followed the script for most of Malcolm's games so far.

"Top to bottom, we have been hitting the ball really well," Wehner said. "Derek did a good job. Starting us off was a little rough, but he settled down and pitched a really good game after that."

Lincoln Christian momentarily reclaimed the lead in the fifth after Jake Watson hit an RBI double to deep left field with one out but was thrown out after taking a big lead off the second.

It was the only run Christian would score in an inning that looked promising and maybe the last haymaker needed to pull off the upset.

Colt Reiling eventually ended the game in the ninth inning with another two-out single for Malcolm.

It was the small mistakes like Watson's blip that have held the Crusaders back in an otherwise solid start to the season.

"It's just the little things," Christian coach Jason Bingham said. "If we clean up the little things, we will be fine. We can hang with anybody; we can beat anybody. I like our chances."

The win Thursday displayed Malcolm's depth. Seven of its 11 batters collected a hit and none more than one. Erickson had the solid outing on the mound and Mason Wisnieski threw five scoreless innings.

That depth is going to come in handy when the Clippers face No. 2 DC West on Friday and take on a loaded field in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament starting Monday.

"We have been able to use a lot of pitchers this season, get a lot of guys some innings," Wehner said. "We have a lot of depth at every position. We can put people in if we are struggling anywhere."

Lincoln Christian's next game is against Auburn on Tuesday.

Photos: Lincoln Christian hosts Malcolm in top-five Class C clash