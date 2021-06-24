Making most out of trip to South Carolina, Lincoln East's Erikson commits to Wofford baseball

Cooper Erikson sure knows how to get a lot of mileage out of a trip.

The Lincoln East senior-to-be recently traveled to South Carolina to play in a baseball tournament with his Carpet Land American Legion team.

South Carolina also is home to Wofford and a baseball program very interested in the big-framed shortstop.

"I saw it (tournament in South Carolina) and called them up," Erikson said. "'We're going to be right next door, so might as well schedule a visit."

So Erikson played ball, took an unofficial visit and received an offer a few days later. It didn't take him long to decide. He announced his commitment to the Terriers on Wednesday, two days after receiving the offer.

"I really liked the campus (and) I really liked them (coaches) as people," Erikson said Thursday. "I really liked their coaching style, so I thought I would be a good fit down there."

Erikson began communicating with Wofford in the spring.

"The whole time they recruited me they were talking about development, and I thought that was a good thing for me as a player," he said.