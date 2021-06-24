 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Making most out of trip to South Carolina, Lincoln East's Erikson commits to Wofford baseball
0 Comments
PREP BASEBALL

Making most out of trip to South Carolina, Lincoln East's Erikson commits to Wofford baseball

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln East vs. Bellevue West, 5.17

Lincoln East's Cooper Erikson (facing) celebrates his run against Bellevue West with teammate Jaelyn Welch at the Class A state tournament on May 17 at Haymarket Park.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

Cooper Erikson sure knows how to get a lot of mileage out of a trip.

The Lincoln East senior-to-be recently traveled to South Carolina to play in a baseball tournament with his Carpet Land American Legion team.

South Carolina also is home to Wofford and a baseball program very interested in the big-framed shortstop.

"I saw it (tournament in South Carolina) and called them up," Erikson said. "'We're going to be right next door, so might as well schedule a visit."

So Erikson played ball, took an unofficial visit and received an offer a few days later. It didn't take him long to decide. He announced his commitment to the Terriers on Wednesday, two days after receiving the offer.

"I really liked the campus (and) I really liked them (coaches) as people," Erikson said Thursday. "I really liked their coaching style, so I thought I would be a good fit down there."

Erikson began communicating with Wofford in the spring.

"The whole time they recruited me they were talking about development, and I thought that was a good thing for me as a player," he said.

Erikson received all-city and all-state honorable-mention honors after hitting .398 with 10 doubles, five homers and 32 RBIs in 33 games for Spartan team that reached the Class A state tournament.

A 6-foot-3 prospect, his stock went up after hitting .400 with Carpet Land last summer.

Wofford, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, just won the Southern Conference regular-season championship.

"Their offense is a lot like my playing style," said Erikson, who also plays football for the Spartans. "I like to steal a lot of bases, I like to run and get a lot of hustle plays. They're always a top-50 program, really competitive and that's what I wanted."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keon Johnson breaks NBA draft combine vertical jump record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News