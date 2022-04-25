Luke Mullin: What can we take from early district baseball predictions? There are no easy paths to state

It's officially crunch time for the state's high school baseball teams.

Just over one week of regular-season games remains, making it that time in the season where every win becomes crucial for wild-card points. With district baseball tournaments right on the horizon, here's a breakdown of where teams stand:

Class A

All regular-season games through May 3 will be taken into account for district seeding. Winners of all six district tournaments will advance to the state tournament, in addition to two non-district winners with the highest wild-card point average. One week ahead of the official pairings, here is how the Class A districts would shake out:

A-1: (1-seeded) Millard South, (12) Lincoln Southwest, (13) Fremont, (24) Omaha South, (25) Omaha Northwest.

A-2: (2) Millard West, (11) Omaha Burke, (14) Papillion-La Vista South, (23) Omaha Central, (26) Omaha North.

A-3: (3) Creighton Prep, (10) Bellevue West, (15) Millard North, (22) Lincoln Northeast, (27) Norfolk.

A-4: (4) Lincoln East, (9) Omaha Westside, (16) Bellevue East, (21) Columbus, (28) Lincoln High.

A-5: (5) Elkhorn South, (8) Gretna, (17) Lincoln Pius X, (20) Papillion-La Vista, (29) Omaha Bryan.

A-6: (6) Lincoln Southeast, (7) Kearney, (18) Lincoln North Star, (19) Grand Island, (30) Omaha Benson.

On paper, there are several intriguing matchups that could define the Class A postseason. Defending state champion Millard South would have a difficult path through its district that includes a pair of 2021 state tournament qualifiers, namely a Lincoln Southwest team that has challenged the Patriots twice recently.

Creighton Prep has spent several weeks as the No. 1 team in Class A, but its projected district includes a pair of teams in Bellevue West and Millard North that have caught fire in recent weeks.

Lincoln Southeast's stellar April run currently has the Knights in position to host the second district tournament, a scenario that could see both Hartog and Sherman Field being used for postseason contests. The top four teams in the projected A-6 district all hail from the Heartland Athletic Conference, with Southeast even having played North Star and Kearney in the HAC Tournament.

Class B

The same district format is present in Class B, where all six district winners will advance to the state tournament along with two wild cards. Unlike Class A, the Class B field is nearly set. Games played on Monday and Tuesday will be factored into the official Class B district pairings released on Thursday. Here are the current projections:

B-1: (1) Norris, (12) Mount Michael, (13) Waverly, (24) Hastings, (25) Arlington, (36) South Sioux City, (37) Falls City.

B-2: (2) Omaha Skutt, (11) Lincoln Christian, (14) Adams Central, (23) Plattsmouth, (26) Blair, (35) St. Paul/Palmer, (38) Thurston-Cuming County.

B-3: (3) Central City/Fullerton/Centura, (10) Elkhorn, (15) Nebraska City, (22) Omaha Roncalli, (27) Auburn, (34) Fairbury, (39) Twin River.

B-4: (4) Bennington, (9) Malcolm, (16) Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, (21) Crete, (28) GACC-SS-WPB, (33) Fort Calhoun.

B-5: (5) Platte Valley, (8) Beatrice, (17) Platteview, (20) Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy, (29) Raymond Central, (32) Seward.

B-6: (6) Elkhorn North, (7) Omaha Gross, (18) Ralston, (19) Wayne, (30) Maxwell-St. Pat's, (31) DC West.

While some teams will likely move into different seedings in the next two days, this gives a full picture of how difficult Class B's district tournaments will be. Even the No. 1 seed in Norris is joined by a Mount Michael team that can slug the ball like no other on its day, and a conference rival in Waverly that plays a Class A-heavy schedule.

In its second season of varsity baseball, it would be a big accomplishment for Lincoln Christian to be a No. 2 district seed even if it means going up against Class B powerhouse Omaha Skutt. That achievement could only be topped by Malcolm, which is currently also a No. 2 seed after forming its own program this season. B-5 and B-6 are just about brutal to get out of, with defending state champions Beatrice potentially eyeing a rematch with Platte Valley after a recent loss.

Elkhorn North and Omaha Gross have been among the top-10 teams in Class B all season, but Ralston and Wayne are more than capable of pulling an upset. Wayne has one of the state's best pitchers in Brooks Kneifl, while Ralston has played several rated teams close this season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

