Luke Mullin: This year’s state baseball tournament had it all — a new venue, big crowds and a walk-off home run

This year’s state baseball tournaments sure delivered in terms of excitement.

And in terms of drama, this might have been one of the best Class A finals ever. Two days later, it’s still hard to comprehend some of the twists and turns Millard West and Millard South went through in their pursuit of a state title.

Your heart has to go out to the Millard South Patriots, who gave everything they had to fight back from a 9-0 deficit after two innings. That Cam Kozeal grand slam would have been an all-time moment if Millard South held onto the lead, but it was AJ Tauber’s home run that will go down in history instead.

Let’s break this down again: The Wildcats’ No. 9 hitter in the order, who hadn’t drilled a home run all season until two weeks earlier, came up with a walk-off home run to win a state championship.

That play went viral, as did Elkhorn North’s Ryan Harrahill's game-winning catch that went all the way to SportsCenter’s No. 1 play.

I’m not sure the NSAA record books keep track of how teams achieved their state titles, but I have to imagine this was the first Class A title game determined by a walk-off home run. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Here are my other key takeaways from this year’s state tournament experience:

* It sure looks like the NSAA has found a new long-term venue for the state baseball tournament in Omaha’s Tal Anderson Field. The Class A title game saw roughly 2,000 fans pack into the seats and concourse, and the atmosphere was undoubtedly an improvement from a year ago. Gone are the days of empty seats at Haymarket Park, because this seems to be the perfect size for a high school championship.

* Much like its predecessor at Haymarket, Tal Anderson Field also features a great backdrop with cars zooming by on West Center Road. Maybe it’s just me, but I always like it when there’s some element of traffic visible from the field. Waverly’s football stadium with Interstate 80 in the background, Millard West’s baseball field (Q Street), Creighton Prep’s baseball field (72nd Street) and Bellevue West’s baseball field (U.S. 75) are a few of my other favorites in that category. I’m sure I’m missing more.

* For the third season in a row, it was an all-Millard affair in the Class A title game. And in terms of the past decade, there hasn’t been much more parity in the Class A finals. Only Millard West, Millard South, Omaha Westside and Creighton Prep have played for a state title since Lincoln Northeast’s appearance in 2012. To find the last Class A title game without at least one of those Omaha powerhouses, you have to go all the way back to the 1991 final between Ralston and Millard North. That’s 30 consecutive years of state title games involving those four schools.

* Lincoln East nearly became the latest team to break the mold. Let’s not forget that the Spartans had Millard West on the ropes earlier Thursday with a two-run lead that the Wildcats overcame late in the contest. Credit to Lincoln East’s seniors (Jaelyn Welch, Cody Cook, Aidan Johnson, Keegan Brink, Ryan Clementi, Noah Walters, Kaiden Bradley, Cooper Erikson, Trevor Storer and Jalen Worthley) for compiling a record of 50-15 in the last two seasons. That’s two straight appearances for the Spartans in the last four teams at the Class A state tournament, and I get the sense that head coach Mychal Lanik continues to build something special with that program.

* Moving on to Class B, maybe it’s time to expect the unexpected. Beatrice made an unpredictable run from No. 8 seed to state champion a year ago, and Waverly nearly did the same this time around. Add in the fact that No. 1 seed Norris was bounced in two games, and it’s clear that any team in the Class B field could make a crazy run next year.

* Several Class B schools also deserve credit for bouncing around Omaha from venue to venue during their state tournament runs. Omaha Skutt had the craziest experience of any team, playing a game at Werner Park, Tal Anderson Field, Millard North and Fricke Field. I know Werner Park wasn’t available for the latter part of the tournament, but four venues in four games still feels like too much for teams to conquer.

* The good news for all you state baseball fans is that the state tournament format will be simplified starting next year. Gone are the days of the Legion format, where teams that had already clinched their spots in the title game were still given the chance to eliminate an opponent they hadn’t faced yet. Next year, Classes A, B, and C (yes, there’s Class C baseball next year) will be divided into two four-team brackets. Both sides of the bracket will be double elimination, with the champions meeting for a one-game winner-take-all final. Works for me!

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.