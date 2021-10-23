Luke Mullin: The secret's out. Vandy baseball commit Cam Kozeal as good as they come in Nebraska

“I have to do it every morning because it’s what gets me going for my day; if I don’t do it, then I just don’t feel right,” Kozeal said. “A lot of guys want to go play showcase baseball, but what you really need to be doing is putting in the work to get better.”

But, is Kozeal the best ever to come through the state’s high school baseball ranks?

Geary makes a strong point that Kozeal’s summer circuit gave him an opportunity few other Nebraskans have had. Kozeal spent part of his summer playing for the Iowa-Minnesota-Nebraska team at the Prep Baseball Report Future Games, a national prospect showcase that draws more than 300 college coaches and scouts annually.

Kozeal’s play on the baseball diamond spoke for itself, and after being named the Most Valuable Player at the showcase, the college offers began to roll in. Oregon and Coastal Carolina were among the teams that visited Kozeal during the summer American Legion season, and Kozeal considered his offers from Arkansas, Oregon State, North Carolina and Notre Dame before coming to his final decision.