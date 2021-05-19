LPS hires Rob Psencik as athletic director for school coming in 2022

Lincoln Public Schools announced Wednesday it has hired Rob Psencik as the unnamed school's athletic director. Psencik has served in that role at a Houston high school since 2008, where he has also coached baseball.

"Rob Psencik is an excellent choice to join our leadership team at the new northwest high school,” said Cedric Cooper, who has been named the school’s principal, in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience and a level of enthusiasm that will help to build a great program for years to come. He brings high expectations, has a proven record of success, and will help our athletics and activities soar. We are thrilled to have him coming to our district.”