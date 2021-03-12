 Skip to main content
LPS announces spectator limits for spring sports
PREP SPORTS

LPS announces spectator limits for spring sports

  • Updated
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5.1

Lincoln East players and fans celebrate the first-half goal of Spartans forward Eric Howerter against Lincoln Southeast during the Boys Soccer A-6 district final at Seacrest Field in 2019.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Lincoln Public Schools will continue to cap attendance at home sporting events when the spring sports season begins Thursday.

LPS will allow four spectators per baseball player, four per tennis competitor, four per golfer and one per track and field competitor.

Soccer will vary depending on site. Players will be allowed six spectators for games at Seacrest Field and Beechner Athletic Complex, and four at the Speedway indoor complex.

Bleacher seating will be limited for some outdoor venues, and spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs while being asked to spread out by at least 6 feet.

Spectators will be required to wear face coverings for the entire time they are at the event.

Limited concessions may be sold, and outside food and drink will not be allowed.

