LPS announces changes to spectator limits at sporting events after risk dial moves down

Two days after Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial was lowered to low yellow, Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday changes to spectator protocols for sporting events.

All competition sites will allow up to 75% capacity for general admission, and the limit on spectators per athlete has been lifted.

Once a venue reaches 75% capacity, no additional spectators will be allowed admission into the event. Admission will be first come, first serve.

Spectators must continue to wear face coverings while at a sporting event, and physical distance between groups is still encouraged.

Prior to Thursday, soccer and baseball attendance was limited to four or six spectators per athlete.

The new spectator guidelines come as LPS teams prepare for the stretch run to the spring sports season. Soccer will wrap up its regular season next week and baseball will soon follow.

Lincoln will host Class B girls state tennis on May 20-21, and the Class A state baseball tournament May 15-20.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0