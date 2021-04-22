LPS announces changes to spectator limits at sporting events after risk dial moves down

Lincoln Journal Star
Two days after Lincoln's COVID-19 risk dial was lowered to low yellow, Lincoln Public Schools announced Thursday changes to spectator protocols for sporting events.
All competition sites will allow up to 75% capacity for general admission, and the limit on spectators per athlete has been lifted.
Once a venue reaches 75% capacity, no additional spectators will be allowed admission into the event. Admission will be first come, first serve.
Spectators must continue to wear face coverings while at a sporting event, and physical distance between groups is still encouraged.
Prior to Thursday, soccer and baseball attendance was limited to four or six spectators per athlete.
The new spectator guidelines come as LPS teams prepare for the stretch run to the spring sports season. Soccer will wrap up its regular season next week and baseball will soon follow.
Lincoln will host Class B girls state tennis on May 20-21, and the Class A state baseball tournament May 15-20.
Photos: A roundup of our favorite staff images from the high school spring sports season
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 4.14
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast, 3.19
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!