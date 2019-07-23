It could have been "Here we go again" for the Anderson Ford baseball team on Tuesday while playing in an elimination game in the area senior American Legion tournament, but pitcher Justin Lottman made sure it wasn’t.
On Monday, the team of players from Lincoln North Star had a disastrous finish after leading by four runs in an extra-innings loss against Pinnacle Bank in the double-elimination tournament.
Then to start Tuesday’s game against Union Bank (Lincoln Pius X), Anderson Ford gave up hits to the first two batters of the game, including a hard-hit ball up the middle by Alex Angele on the first pitch of the game.
But Lottman pitched out of a bad start in that inning, and ended up pitching a winner in the team’s 2-1 victory at Sherman Field.
Lottman pitched a complete-game victory, with nine strikeouts and no walks. Union Bank had seven hits, but only one for extra bases.
Lottman pitched great after the start. He had to.
“The first pitch of the game they roped it, and the second batter comes up and gets another hit and they threaten that first inning with the bases loaded, and then we get a few big strikeouts to get us going, and I think that really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Lottman said.
Lottman got strikeouts for the final two outs of the first inning, and that was the start of six consecutive strikeouts into the third inning.
“It’s just a mindset I get into,” said Lottman of the turnaround. “Once runners get on in scoring position I really focus up and make sure I’m hitting my spots, because those first two batters I gave them two fastballs right over the plate, and they punched me for it. I just change my mindset and really come after them hard and make sure they don’t score, because I know I can do it. I just believe in my stuff, and coach was calling a great game for me, too.”
The win means Anderson Ford advances to the final day of the tournament and will have a chance to make it to the state tournament.
Lottman has already graduated from high school, but decided to play one more year of Legion ball.
“Just all the seniors are playing with friends,” Lottman said. “I’m going on to college next year up to Morningside to play baseball, so I’m playing this summer and really enjoying it with the team one last time.”
Anderson Ford scored single runs in the first and fourth innings, with sloppy play in the field by Union Bank helping Anderson Ford score both runs. Tyler Bishop had a single that scored Gavyn Leitschuck in the first inning for Anderson Ford.
In the fourth inning, Aiden Bishop led off with a double and later scored the winning run on a throwing error.
Union Bank got its deficit to one run with a run in the fifth inning, and then had the tying runner at third base in the final inning. But Lottman recovered again and got the final two batters of the game out.
Anderson Ford came back and played a great game after losing the previous day when it allowed six straight walks in a 12-11 loss.
“You know what, the kids showed a lot of heart,” Anderson Ford coach Brian Woolsey said. “(Monday night), obviously everybody in the sporting world in Lincoln right now knows what kind of game that was. The kids were diligent and they showed a lot of heart and a lot of guts.”