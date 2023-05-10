One of the most successful coaches in Lincoln Pius X history is stepping down.

Troy Charf, who took the Thunderbolts' baseball team to nine state tournaments and won three state titles over 17 seasons, announced Wednesday this season was his last in the dugout.

Charf, an assistant football coach for the Bolts, will continue in that role while continuing to teach at Pius X. Stepping away from baseball will allow him to spend more time with his family.

"I enjoyed always learning about the game and how to teach it,” Charf said in a news release. “But probably what I appreciate the most are the relationships developed and friendships made."

Charf went 264-157 in his 17 seasons. His teams qualified for state nine times, won three state titles and finished runners-up twice. Charf also served for many years prior as an assistant baseball coach.

Pius X reached four consecutive Class B state championship games from 2012-15, winning titles in 2012, 2014, and 2015. The Bolts also reached the Class B final in 2009. Those finals appearances were Pius X's first since 1974.

"I’d like to extend our thanks to Coach Charf for all he’s done for Pius X’s baseball program," Pius X athletic director Greg Lesiak said in a news release. "His time spent for the betterment of the program, while upholding the values of our school, produced great teams and young men. He is a tremendous baseball coach and will be greatly missed."

Reed leaving softball program: Another Pius X coach, Jamie Reed, announced Wednesday she was stepping down as the Bolts' head softball coach after one season.

Reed, who was hired in March of 2022, is taking an assistant softball coach position at the University of Mary in North Dakota. She will also serve as coordinator of athletic compliance and operations at the school.

"What I enjoyed most about being a coach at Pius X is being a mentor to the girls and coaching staff,” Reed said in a news release. “I loved creating a positive, fun, and competitive environment that allowed the girls to learn, grow, and play at their best."

Pius X reached the district championship game last season, breaking 15 school records throughout the season.

“I’d like to thank Jamie Reed for all she has done for the softball program and its players over the last several years both as a player and coach,” Lesiak said. “She has shown herself to be a great role model and coach for her players.”

