Good morning from Werner Park, the site of four Class A opening-round state baseball games. First up is the defending champion Millard West Wildcats, who take on Grand Island at 9 a.m.
Below is a look at the schedule — notice the changes due to weather concerns — and scroll down for a stream of updates.
Friday's schedule
Bracket 1
› Millard West vs. Grand Island, 9 a.m.
› Gretna vs. Creighton Prep, 30 minutes after Game 1
Bracket 2
› Lincoln East vs. Bellevue West, 30 minutes after Game 2
› Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista South, 30 minutes after Game 3