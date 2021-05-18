 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Teams avoid elimination, inch closer to final at state baseball tournament
0 comments

Live updates: Teams avoid elimination, inch closer to final at state baseball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beatrice vs. Ralston, 5.17

Beatrice's Max Reis celebrates scoring the go-ahead run against Ralston during their Class B state tournament game on Monday at Werner Park in Papillion.

 Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Let's go 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚. 

After taking Sunday off, the state high school baseball moves to Day 2. Class A takes on the Capital City, and Class B fires it up in Papillion. 

Consider this your one-stop throughout the tournament, which runs through Thursday. This page will be the landing spot for all of our content — the game stories, the notes, the behind-the-curtain features, and of course, the photos that capture the emotion and moments only a state tournament can produce.

Monday

Class A: Papio South uses big fifth inning to pull away from persistent Columbus

Class A: 'Uncharacteristic stuff' as Southwest's shaky defense allows Archbishop Bergan to stay aliv

Class B: After scraping into the tourney, 'resilient' Beatrice outlasts Ralston to inch closer to final

Class B: Connor, Connolly make most of starting nods, help lift SkyHawks past top-ranked Titans

Class B: Antlers and Kernels stay alive in Class B

Photos: Beatrice vs. Ralston

Photos: Omaha Skutt vs. Norris

Saturday

Class A: Lincoln East handles the pressure in 8-1 win over Lincoln Southwest; Bellevue West prevails in pitcher’s duel

Class A: No. 1 Millard South 'wasn't pretty,' but bunts, baserunning lead Patriots over Columbus; Millard West tops Papio South

Class B: Zabokrtsky, Orangemen put squeeze on late-season slump by shutting down Hastings

Class B: Omaha Skutt shows off power in rout of Kernels

Photos: Bellevue West vs. Archbishop Bergan

Photos: Beatrice vs. Hastings

The essentials

The schedule

The Class A breakdown

The all-star coaching staff that has Lincoln East peaking as it enters state

The Class B breakdown 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News