Live updates: High school baseball state tournament throws the first pitch since 2019
Live updates: High school baseball state tournament throws the first pitch since 2019

Norris vs. Bennington, 5.13

A ball thrown by Norris pitcher Noah Van Brocklin makes its way to Bennington batter Rylan Wallingford during 2019 action at Werner Park in Papillion.

 Journal Star file photo

Let's go 𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚. 

The state high school baseball begins today. Class A takes on the Capital City, and Class B fires it up in Papillion. 

Consider this your one-stop throughout the tournament, which runs through Thursday. This page will be the landing spot for all of our content — the game stories, the notes, the behind-the-curtain features, and of course, the photos that capture the emotion and moments only a state tournament can produce.

The essentials

The schedule

The Class A breakdown

The all-star coaching staff that has Lincoln East peaking as it enters state

The Class B breakdown 

