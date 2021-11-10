Lincoln's two new high schools will join the Eastern Midlands Conference for sports, activities

The Capital City's new high schools set to open in 2022 and 2023 have their school names, their mascots, and now a conference to call home.

Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear are joining the Eastern Midlands Conference, EMC President Randy Gilson announced Wednesday.

Lincoln Northwest will officially join and participate in conference activities when the school opens its doors in 2022. Standing Bear will follow in 2023.

"They exemplify the same high values for academics and sportsmanship and actively encourage participation in fine arts, activities and athletics."

The EMC is made up of six Class B schools — Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Elkhorn North, Norris and Waverly. Elkhorn South and Gretna were recent members before growing into Class A schools and moving to the Metro Conference.

The EMC landscape also gives Lincoln Northwest and Standing Bear an opportunity to create some rivalries. Norris and Standing Bear will not be that far apart geographically, and the same goes for Waverly and Lincoln Northwest on the north side of Lincoln.

Standing Bear is expected less than 700 students when it opens in 2023. Projections for Lincoln Northwest were believed to be less than 1,000 when it opens next year.

