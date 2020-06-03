Lincoln Southwest boys and girls combine to win third straight NSAA Cup

Lincoln Southwest captured its third straight NSAA Cup with the release of the final points standings Wednesday.
The Silver Hawk boys and girls combined for 442½ points to rank No. 1 in Class A, edging Millard North (440). Lincoln Pius X (402½) was third.
The NSAA Cup awards points for success in sports and fine arts programs. Points are accumulated based on performance in state championship events.
State championship runs in girls golf and boys cross country, and a runner-up finish in girls swimming aided the Silver Hawks in 2019-20. The Southwest girls also were a strong contender to win Class A track before the season was canceled.
Pius X finished second in the Class A girls standings behind Millard North. The Thunderbolts captured a state championship in girls basketball, and reached the state semifinals in volleyball. Millard North also won the boys division, while Southwest tied for second behind Omaha Westside.
The other all-school division winners were Omaha Skutt (Class B), Grand Island Central Catholic (Class C) and Bancroft-Rosalie (Class D).
The other boys division winners were Omaha Skutt (Class B), Aquinas (Class C) and Bancroft-Rosalie (Class D).
The other girls division winners were Scottsbluff (Class B), Lincoln Lutheran (Class C) and Archbishop Bergan (Class D).
Lincoln Lutheran received a boost from its Class C-1 state championship run in volleyball.
