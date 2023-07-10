Logan Van Treeck on Monday realized a goal that seemed miles away at this time last year.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate took a life-changing phone call from the Cincinnati Reds, which selected the left-handed pitcher with the 258th pick in the ninth round of the MLB draft.

Van Treeck burst onto the draft scene with a strong senior campaign at Lipscomb, the program he committed to in 2018 on the eve of his final season at Lincoln Southeast.

This past spring, Van Treeck was the ASUN pitcher of the year. He worked his way into the Friday night role, compiling an 8-5 record with a 3.67 ERA and 108 strikeouts for a team that won a school-record 22 regular-season games.

The lefty only walked 14 batters across 88 1/3 innings of work this season for the Bison.

The turnaround was striking. In 2022, Van Treeck struggled to a gaudy 11.69 ERA and issued as many walks (24) as strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings.

Van Treeck has a fastball that hovers in the low 90s, and his pitch catalog includes a slider, curveball and changeup.

Van Treeck was a two-time first-team Super-Stater at Southeast. As a senior, he posted a 3.78 ERA with 56 strikeouts.

The last Lincoln native to be drafted was Lincoln Pius X grad Michael Helman in 2018 by the Minnesota Twins (11th round).

Kearney grad selected: Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner was selected by the New York Yankees in the ninth round with the 282nd overall pick.

Wegner graduated from Kearney High School and formerly played for Creighton. He hit .313 for 15 home runs with an OPS of 1.130 in a 147 at-bats across 47 games for the Razorbacks in 2023.

In 2022, his first season of significant action since '19, Wegner hit .343 with 11 homers in 181 at-bats for the Bluejays. His last two seasons saw him walk 63 times, tally 104 RBIs and strike out 84 times.

That makes two Kearney natives in the past three drafts. Cam Wynne was selected in the 20th round by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011.

Check back for updates to this story

All-state baseball: How each first-team Super-Stater earned their spot (𝑷) 𝑫𝑹𝑬𝑾 𝑫𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑷) 𝑹𝒀𝑨𝑵 𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑹𝑨𝑯𝑰𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑾𝑨𝑪𝒁𝒀𝑲, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯 (𝑷) 𝑪𝑨𝑹𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑪) 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑹 𝑪𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑬, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑮𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑳𝑬 𝑭𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑨𝑰𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑪𝑨𝑴 𝑲𝑶𝒁𝑬𝑨𝑳, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑻𝒀𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑳𝑬𝑾𝑰𝑺, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑨𝑱 𝑬𝑽𝑨𝑺𝑪𝑶, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑰𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑿 𝑩𝑼𝑬𝑻𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑩𝑨𝑪𝑲, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑬𝑳𝑰 𝑺𝑴𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑬 𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑶𝑵, 𝑬𝑳𝑲𝑯𝑶𝑹𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑶𝑭) 𝑻𝑼𝑪𝑲𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑰𝑴𝑴𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑩𝑬𝑨𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑩𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑬 𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑵𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑽𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑬𝑹, 𝑴𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑫 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑲𝑨𝑰𝒁𝑬𝑹 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑨𝑮𝑬𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑼𝑻𝑰𝑳) 𝑱𝑬𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑾𝑶𝑹𝑻𝑯𝑳𝑬𝒀, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻