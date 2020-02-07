Lincoln's Fagler among group being inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

Bill Fagler is one of six inductees going into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. The ceremony is set for 5 p.m. Sunday at the Country Cookin' Restaurant and Event Center in Beatrice.

Joining Fagler in the 2020 class is Johnny Hopp, Shawn Buchanan, Gene Faszholz, Dale Hendrickson, Bobby Mancuso and Bryan Cook.

Fagler coached at Lincoln Northeast for 22 years and at Nebraska Wesleyan for several seasons after that before his retirement in 2014. One of biggest achievements was starting the Babe Ruth youth league in Lincoln.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hopp, a Hastings native, was a .296 career hitter with the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He finished eighth in the National League MVP voting in 1941.

Buchanan found success at Nebraska before breaking through the pros. He played in the Chicago White Sox organization for four years before retiring from pro ball in 1995.

Hendrickson signed with the Milwaukee Brewers straight out of high school and pitched in the Oklahoma State League where he went 49 innings without giving up a run and 79 innings without giving up an earned run.

Mancuso was an All-Big Eight performer, playing for Colorado and later Iowa State before playing pro ball in Italy.

Cook, who was KWBE's sports director for 20 seasons, will enter the hall of fame as a media representative.