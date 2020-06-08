Lincoln Public Schools set date for athletes to hit the weight rooms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Public Schools will open their weight rooms beginning June 15.

LPS will implement several protocols in accordance with state COVID-19 guidelines, including athletes taking daily temperature checks.

Other guidelines include:

* Parents/guardians must complete a waiver prior to an athlete participating in school workouts.

* Coaches facilitating the weightlifting sessions are required to wear masks. Athletes are highly encouraged to wear masks.

* Athletes will be assigned to groups of no larger than 25. Athletes assigned to a group must remain in that group without any changes or mixing for the entire summer.

* No more than two athletes will be assigned per lifting rack and weightlifting pairs must stay partnered for the entire summer.

* Athletes will not be able to use any school accessories like straps and belts. The use of drinking fountains will not be permitted.

* Food will not be allowed at the training session.

High school weight rooms now open, coaches seeing enthusiasm and increase in participation LPS has yet to open the doors of their weight rooms, but York, Beatrice and Ashland-Greenwood are among area schools adjusting to new guidelines.