Lincoln Northeast's baseball commits hoping junior college route will lead to two-year improvement

On a day where dozens of high school seniors around Lincoln put pen to paper signing their college letter of intent, there wasn’t an open bench in the Lincoln Northeast weight room.

While the next generation of Rockets worked in hopes of achieving their own scholarships down the road, even those with their college plans decided aren’t done growing yet.

Lincoln Northeast’s Maxwell Roberts, Jacob Stroh, Connor Wilken and Cody Bruss all found their college homes within the last month, and with more of their teammates ready to join them in the coming days, they’re delaying the signing ceremony for now.

None of the Rocket seniors are going to Division I schools — but that doesn’t mean they’re writing off the potential of playing big-time college baseball. Bruss and Wilken are both attending Southeast Community College, while Stroh is heading to Southwestern Community College (Iowa).

“My dream has always been to go DI right away, but as I progressed it turned out DI wasn’t the best fit right away,” Bruss said. “I wanted to go to a smaller school like a juco to develop, instead of just being a number.”