Lincoln Northeast's baseball commits hoping junior college route will lead to two-year improvement

On a day where dozens of high school seniors around Lincoln put pen to paper signing their college letter of intent, there wasn’t an open bench in the Lincoln Northeast weight room.
While the next generation of Rockets worked in hopes of achieving their own scholarships down the road, even those with their college plans decided aren’t done growing yet.
Lincoln Northeast’s Maxwell Roberts, Jacob Stroh, Connor Wilken and Cody Bruss all found their college homes within the last month, and with more of their teammates ready to join them in the coming days, they’re delaying the signing ceremony for now.
None of the Rocket seniors are going to Division I schools — but that doesn’t mean they’re writing off the potential of playing big-time college baseball. Bruss and Wilken are both attending Southeast Community College, while Stroh is heading to Southwestern Community College (Iowa).
“My dream has always been to go DI right away, but as I progressed it turned out DI wasn’t the best fit right away,” Bruss said. “I wanted to go to a smaller school like a juco to develop, instead of just being a number.”
The benefits of a community college are plentiful for baseball players who hope to pick up a bigger offer in two years’ time. With enough progression on the baseball diamond, college coaches are always on the lookout for 20-year-old players who are more college-ready than 18-year-old recruits. Plus, the money-saving aspect of taking general education courses at a community college was a big plus for Wilken, who hopes to achieve his Division I dreams after spending two years at SCC.
“They have a plan for everybody,” Wilken said. “It just seemed really nice, like a good fit and DI is the goal, so that’s just what we all strive for really.”
Additionally, Bruss pointed out that’s possible to be lost in the shuffle of players at a Division I school and not receive the playing time needed to develop properly. Junior colleges have more practice time and games in the fall compared to Division I schools while also playing 40 to 50 games during the spring season.
“At a junior college you get to practice a lot more and play a lot more games in the fall, so developmentwise it’s a lot better than a four-year college,” Stroh said.
Other Lincoln baseball players signing with colleges Wednesday included Lincoln East’s Jaylen Worthley (San Jose State), Cooper Erikson (Wofford) and Ryan Clementi (Augustana), plus Lincoln Pius X’s Jonah Walker (Central Missouri), Emerson Dolph and Noah Strizek (Wayne State).
Playing time and staying close to home was important for all four Rockets, with Wilken and Bruss being within an hour of home while Roberts and Stroh will be in nearby Iowa. Roberts will be attending four-year Dubuque University, which competes at the Division III level. The social fit within the school and impressive baseball facilities were key for Roberts, who hopes to keep developing as he plays at the varsity level.
That’s a common mindset among the Rocket baseball team, which is seeking improvement from a four-win spring season in 2020. The members of the Judds Brothers American Legion baseball team saw a marked improvement over the summer, with a winning record and top-four finish in the city Legion tournament.
These Rockets believe they have plenty more room to grow over the next three years, so why not continue it with a state-tournament appearance this spring?
“I think us having a big summer last year and progressing will roll over into the offseason and spring, so our main goal is to make it to state,” said Bruss.
“Every time we come in here (the weight room), that’s our goal,” added Wilken.
