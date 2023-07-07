The Lincoln Northeast baseball team has found its next leader to take the program in a new direction.

Fletcher Zornes takes over for the Rockets, looking to make an immediate impact for a team searching for a spark. Zornes was a member of the Lincoln Pius X state championship team in 2012 and pitched for two years at Grinnell College before a career-ending shoulder injury.

“Fletcher brings energy and a passion for coaching that includes setting expectations both on and off the field. The Rocket coaching family is looking forward to working with Coach Zornes, and we are excited to have him a part of our team,” Northeast athletics director Matthew Uher said in a news release.

Before Northeast, Zornes coached all levels at Pius X since 2015 and served as a coach for both of the Legion teams. He also teaches History at Lincoln High and has a bachelor's degree from Nebraska Wesleyan.

The Rockets finished 13-16 last season and 11-17 in 2022. Northeast is looking for its first winning season since 2017 when it went 15-12.

"I am thankful for my time at Pius X High School with Coach Charf, our entire coaching staff, and all the student-athletes I’ve served,” Zornes said in a news release. "I am excited to start this new chapter as a Lincoln Northeast Rocket and to continue building on the foundation of success that Kyle Parker and his teams have developed over the last few years.”

