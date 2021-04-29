Lincoln North Star tabs Nathan Renter as new activities director

Lincoln North Star has a new activities director, and it's a familiar face.

Ryan Renter, who has served as the school's assistant activities director since 2017, will lead North Star's activities beginning July 1, the school announced Thursday.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Renter said in a statement. “I have strong ties with the North Star community and can’t wait to help build on the great tradition of athletics this school has built over the last 20 years.”

Renter takes over for Kevin Simmerman, who took a position in another school district.

Renter coached North Star's tennis program from 2006-17. He also serves as the school's instructional coordinator, and was a math teacher and department head before that.

North Star principal Ryan Zabawa is excited to have Renter in the role.

“We are thrilled to have him in this new position,” he said in a statement. “Nathan’s ability to build strong, positive relationships and connect with others, along with a strong skill set and great experience, will be a great asset to our athletic department and our student-athletes.”

