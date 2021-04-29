Lincoln North Star tabs Nathan Renter as new activities director

Nathan Renter will take over as Lincoln North Star's activities director on July 1.
Courtesy photo
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln North Star has a new activities director, and it's a familiar face.
Ryan Renter, who has served as the school's assistant activities director since 2017, will lead North Star's activities beginning July 1, the school announced Thursday.
“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Renter said in a statement. “I have strong ties with the North Star community and can’t wait to help build on the great tradition of athletics this school has built over the last 20 years.”
Renter takes over for Kevin Simmerman, who took a position in another school district.
Renter coached North Star's tennis program from 2006-17. He also serves as the school's instructional coordinator, and was a math teacher and department head before that.
North Star principal Ryan Zabawa is excited to have Renter in the role.
“We are thrilled to have him in this new position,” he said in a statement. “Nathan’s ability to build strong, positive relationships and connect with others, along with a strong skill set and great experience, will be a great asset to our athletic department and our student-athletes.”
Photos: A roundup of our favorite staff images from the high school spring sports season
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln Southwest baserunner Ethan Morrow creates a cloud of diving into home as a Lincoln Southeast wild pitch allows him to score from third base in the fourth inning Thursday at Densmore Field. Southwest won 7-4.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Admir Mujkic (left) received a foul for a high kick near the face of Lincoln High's Jaden Weiland in the second half Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Top Journal Star photos for April
Lincoln East's Brayden McPhail (right) reacts after kicking the game-winning penalty past Lincoln High goalkeeper Owen Thompson (not shown) on Wednesday at Seacrest Field. Thompson had saved McPhail's original attempt, but was judged to have come off his line before McPhail struck the ball.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln High vs. Lincoln East, 4.14
Lincoln East's Brayden Bouwens stretches for a successful penalty kick by Lincoln High's Ronan Parks during a shootout on April 14 at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Norris' Reese Borer (left) — who scored all three Titans goals — looks to pass against Waverly's Kiearya Reinwald on Tuesday during the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament semifinals in Firth.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Waverly vs. Norris, 4.13
Norris' Molly Ramsey (left) looks on as Waverly goalkeeper Tara Tenopir scoops up the ball in the first half Tuesday during the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament semifinals in Firth.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southeast's Tyler Vander Woude (3) and Lincoln Northeast's Juan Alferez battle for the ball in the first half Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4.8
Lincoln Southeast goalkeeper Emmett Anderson (center) kicks the shot of Lincoln Northeast's Brice Eloume Epansang (19) as the Knights' Ryan Tisdale (left) looks on during the first half Thursday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln East's Paige Poppe (center) celebrates her game-tying goal in the closing seconds of regular time against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest goalkeeper Alexa Gobel (1) stops a penalty kick from Lincoln East's Ashley Bredthauer on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln East, 4.7
Lincoln Southwest's Ava Spinar (second left) scores the Silver Hawks' first goal despite the tight defense of Lincoln East's Carly Bredthauer (2) as Clara Catlin (6) and Annie Mulder (15) look on in the first half on Wednesday at Seacrest Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln North Star baserunner Caden Steiger reaches out to help up Lincoln Southwest third baseman Telo Arsiaga (6), whom he knocked over attempting to steal third in the second inning on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
Lincoln North Star shortstop Cooper Westlund makes a sliding catch on a popup hit by Lincoln Southwest in the first inning Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln North Star, 4.6
An RBI single by Lincoln Southwest batter Will Johnson (foreground) gets past Lincoln North Star third baseman Cameron Teinert for the Silver Hawks' eighth run against the Navigators on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
The cap of Papillion-La Vista's Gage Ingram (23) comes off in the gusty wind as he looks to turn the double play against Lincoln Southwest on April 2 at Den Hartog Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista, 4.2
Lincoln Southwest's Brock Merkel (8) circles third base and scores Friday at Den Hartog Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Beatrice baserunner Elijah Mangnall (3), who scored the game-winning run, celebrates with teammate Cooper Hamilton, who drove him in, in the bottom of the seventh inning against Elkhorn North on Thursday in Beatrice.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Elkhorn North's Luke Tillman (top) forces out Beatrice baserunner Max Reis but his slide prevents the throw to first in the fourth inning Thursday in Beatrice.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Beatrice vs. Elkhorn North, 4.1
Elkhorn North baserunner Brandon Cervania (left) gets tagged out in a rundown between third and home by Beatrice's Austin Burroughs in he fourth inning on Thursday in Beatrice.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln North Star goalkeeper Noah Schroeder dives but can't stop a shot from Lincoln Pius X midfielder Morgan Armagost in the first half Wednesday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
A free kick from Lincoln Pius X midfielder Morgan Armagost (not shown) gets past the wall of Lincoln North Star's Laith Al-Waely (from left), Ahmed Al-Waely and Carlos Mejia Delarca for the Thunderbolts' third goal of the match Wednesday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln North Star, 3.31
Lincoln Pius X's Nam Ninh (right) gets knocked off the ball by Lincoln North Star's Carlos Mejia Delarca in the first half Wednesday at Aldrich Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast baserunner Will Jesske (left) rushes back to third during a pick-off attempt as Lincoln Southwest Telo Arsiaga catches the throw. A balk was called on the play, allowing Jesske to score.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast pinch-runner Hunter Dragoo (8) reacts after getting picked off first base for the first out in the seventh inning against Lincoln Southwest on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.30
Lincoln Southeast's David Swanson (3) reaches for the throw as Lincoln Southwest baserunner Will Johnson (bottom) steals second in the first inning Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast, 3.19
Lincoln East's Haider Al-Barakat (right) breaks away from Lincoln Northeast's Sa Kyaw (center), and Jack Haeffner before scoring a goal in the first half on March 19 at Seacrest Field.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln Southwest's Eli Rhodes (right) celebrates his goal against Lincoln East with teammates, including Quintin Kniss, on Monday at Seacrest Field.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.22
Lincoln Southwest's Braden Lackey kicks the ball during a match against Lincoln East on Monday at Seacrest Field.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Lincoln Pius X's Emerson Dolph (10) throws to first to force out Lincoln Southwest's Joon Dunsmore in the first inning Friday at Sherman Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, 3.19
Lincoln Southwest batter Brock Merkel (left) celebrates after driving in two runs with a double as Lincoln Pius X's Colby Chapelle looks in the fourth inning Friday at Sherman Field.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
