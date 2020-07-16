Lincoln Legion baseball team cancels its season after 2 players test positive for COVID-19

The Carpet Land American Legion team will cancel the remainder of its baseball season after two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Three players came into contact with an infected person earlier in the week. After learning of the possible exposure, the seniors team — made up of Lincoln East players — canceled its Wednesday night game against Gretna.
Two of the exposed players, including one which played this week, came back as positive, leaving Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik with a tough decision. After consulting with the Lincoln/Lancaster Health Department and other local leaders, Carpet Land decided to forego the rest of its season, which included five regular-season games and the season-ending city championship tournament.
The city tournament is scheduled to start in a week (July 23).
“Our first focus is the health of our players and families, and our second focus is on getting our kids back into school healthy and strong,” Lanik told the Journal Star. “We certainly didn’t want this season to end so abruptly, but we felt like it was the (right) move to make in an attempt to protect our players, their families and any opponent we may face.”
It had been a successful legion season for Carpet Land, which had won seven of its last eight games before canceling Wednesday night’s game, leaving it with a record of 20-7. The winning streak included victories over Creighton Prep, Omaha Skutt and Bellevue West to win the Cornhusker Classic on Monday. Carpet Land followed with a 5-3 win against crosstown foe JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) on Tuesday.
Carpet Land was undefeated against city opponents this season, and while neither its spring nor summer seasons could be played in their entirety, it was still a season to remember for Lanik.
“It was one of my most enjoyable seasons coaching because all of our guys loved coming to the park, loved being together and loved being coached,” Lanik said. “We feel absolutely awful for our four seniors but couldn’t be more excited about what we have done at East and what we have coming back (next year).”
Carpet Land is the second known Legion program in Lincoln to have its season affected by the coronavirus. Pinnacle Bank, made up of Lincoln Southwest kids, had multiple players test positive for COVID-19 a day before the season started. The team quarantined for two weeks and started playing on June 30.
