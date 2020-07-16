Lincoln Legion baseball team cancels its season after 2 players test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Carpet Land American Legion team will cancel the remainder of its baseball season after two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three players came into contact with an infected person earlier in the week. After learning of the possible exposure, the seniors team — made up of Lincoln East players — canceled its Wednesday night game against Gretna.

Two of the exposed players, including one which played this week, came back as positive, leaving Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik with a tough decision. After consulting with the Lincoln/Lancaster Health Department and other local leaders, Carpet Land decided to forego the rest of its season, which included five regular-season games and the season-ending city championship tournament.

The city tournament is scheduled to start in a week (July 23).

“Our first focus is the health of our players and families, and our second focus is on getting our kids back into school healthy and strong,” Lanik told the Journal Star. “We certainly didn’t want this season to end so abruptly, but we felt like it was the (right) move to make in an attempt to protect our players, their families and any opponent we may face.”