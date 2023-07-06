The Lincoln High baseball team has its leader for a new chapter in the program's history.

That's Chaz Dunn, who seemingly will inject youth and energy into the Links. Dunn wrapped up a five-year college baseball career at Peru State in 2019 and currently teaches Business at LHS.

"His excitement for coaching is a reflection of his desire to help each player develop and achieve success," Lincoln High activities director Pat Gatzemeyer said in a news release.

Dunn is from Falls City, where he attended Sacred Heart High School.

The Links finished 3-18 last season and 3-19 in 2022. Lincoln High has reached double-digit wins just once in the past 10 seasons — it went 10-15 in 2015.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead the Lincoln High baseball program, and I'm excited to share my passion and energy for the game with the whole Links community,” Dunn said in a news release.

