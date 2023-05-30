Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

As another school year wraps up, Lincoln East is back to rearranging its trophy case.

East won the Class A all-school NSAA Cup for the 2022-23 season. The Spartans did it with three state championships — baseball, girls cross country and speech — and five top threes.

It's East second straight Cup, which recognizes the state’s most successful high school athletic and fine arts programs. The point system awards 50 points for a first-place finish in a championship event, 45 for runner-up, and so on through eight teams.

East finished with 850 points (510 in boys, 465 girls), which was plenty more than runner-up Omaha Westside (742.5 points).

Lincoln Southwest came in third with 640 points behind its girls golf title and runner-up finish in girls soccer.

Gretna (592.5), Millard North (555) and Elkhorn South (522.5) rounded out the top five in Class A.

Malcolm won the Class C title with 385 points with championships in baseball and play production. The Clippers clinched both the boys (270) and girls (257.5) divisions too.

Elkhorn North won the Class B all-division title and Cedar Catholic won Class D.

All-state soccer: Meet the 2023 boys first-team Super-Staters (𝑭) 𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑬 𝑲𝑹𝑼𝑺𝑬, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑭) 𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑨𝑪𝑲𝑬, 𝑷𝑨𝑷𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑶𝑵-𝑳𝑨 𝑽𝑰𝑺𝑻𝑨 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯 (𝑭) 𝑨𝒀𝑶 𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑬, 𝑩𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑻𝑶𝑵 (𝑭) 𝑴𝑨𝑮𝑼𝑰𝑹𝑬 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑭) 𝑴𝑰𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑬𝑳 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑲𝑬𝑵𝑯𝑶𝑳𝑻𝒁, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑫𝒀 𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑮𝑮, 𝑪𝑹𝑬𝑰𝑮𝑯𝑻𝑶𝑵 𝑷𝑹𝑬𝑷 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑱𝑬𝑹𝑬𝑴𝑰𝑨𝑯 𝑯𝑻𝑬𝑯, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑻 𝑷𝑬𝑹𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑫) 𝑻𝑶𝑴𝑴𝑰𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑴𝑷𝑭𝑭, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑫) 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳 𝑻𝑶𝑩𝑨𝑩𝑬𝑵, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑺𝑲𝑼𝑻𝑻 (𝑮𝑲) 𝑫𝒀𝑳𝑨𝑵 𝑩𝑬𝑰𝑬𝑹𝑴𝑨𝑵𝑵, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻

All-state soccer: Meet the 2023 girls first-team Super-Staters (𝑭) 𝑺𝑶𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑨 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑭) 𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑺𝑶𝑵 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑳, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑭) 𝑲𝑬𝑵𝑵𝑬𝑫𝒀 𝑺𝑼𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑵, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑬𝒀 𝑲𝑶𝑹𝑻, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑺𝑶𝑼𝑻𝑯𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑨𝑽𝑨 𝑴𝑨𝑲𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑪𝑲𝑨, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑴𝑭) 𝑲𝑨𝑹𝑳𝑰 𝑾𝑰𝑳𝑳𝑰𝑨𝑴𝑺, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑫) 𝑻𝑬𝑺𝑺 𝑩𝑬𝑯𝑹𝑬𝑵𝑺, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑺𝑲𝑼𝑻𝑻 (𝑫) 𝑳𝑶𝑵𝑫𝑶𝑵 𝑫𝑬 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑰, 𝑮𝑹𝑬𝑻𝑵𝑨 (𝑫) 𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑪𝑬 𝑲𝑶𝑯𝑳𝑬𝑹, 𝑵𝑶𝑹𝑹𝑰𝑺 (𝑫) 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑰𝑬 𝑴𝑼𝑳𝑫𝑬𝑹, 𝑳𝑰𝑵𝑪𝑶𝑳𝑵 𝑬𝑨𝑺𝑻 (𝑮𝑲) 𝑫𝑬𝑳𝑨𝑵𝑰 𝑫𝑨𝑼𝑩𝑴𝑨𝑵, 𝑶𝑴𝑨𝑯𝑨 𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑺𝑰𝑫𝑬