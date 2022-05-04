 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln East, Southeast set to host Class A district baseball tournaments

  • Updated
  • 0
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, 3.31

Lincoln East's Jaelyn Welch (left) and Noah Walters (center) celebrate after the Spartans defeated Kearney on Thursday, March 31 at Den Hartog Field.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

After a busy spring season, both Sherman and Hartog Field will be in action for one more week of the high school baseball season.

The NSAA released the official Class A district baseball pairings on Wednesday, with both Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast earning one of the top six seeds needed to host a district tournament.

All six district champions will qualify for the state tournament in addition to the two non-district winners with the highest remaining wild-card point averages. 

Here is the schedule for all six Class A district baseball tournaments:

A-1 (Millard West): No. 4 Omaha South (11-17) vs. No. 5 Omaha Northwest (9-17), 1 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Millard West (24-5), 10 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Fremont (11-6) vs. No. 3 Omaha Burke (14-11), 1 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

This year's No. 1 overall seed is Millard West, which finished as the state runner-up a year ago. The Wildcats have perhaps the most talented pitching staff in the state and will be heavy favorites in their district tournament. However, Fremont made the state tournament a year ago and spent much of the season in the top 10 while Omaha Burke is also surging at the right time.

A-2 (Creighton Prep): No. 4 Omaha Central (9-17) vs. No. 5 Omaha North (8-18), 6 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Creighton Prep (24-5), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South (15-11) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Southwest (14-13), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Traditional state powerhouse Creighton Prep returns to host a district after a disappointing postseason effort a year ago, but the Junior Jays will be challenged by a pair of teams that have only fallen out of the top 10 in recent weeks. Papillion-La Vista South lost six of last 10 regular-season games, including a pair of defeats to Prep, while Southwest is 3-6 since its HAC Tournament title.

A-3 (Millard South): No. 4 Lincoln Northeast (10-16) vs. No. 5 Norfolk (4-20), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Millard South (21-8), 10 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Bellevue West (16-11) vs. No. 3 Millard North (11-16), 1 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Defending state champion Millard South is joined by some familiar foes in District A-3, namely rival Millard North which the Patriots just defeated 6-2 on Tuesday. Bellevue West is a team on the rise after a slow start to the year, giving it one of the biggest upset potentials of any team.

A-4 (Hartog Field): No. 4 Papillion-La Vista (9-17) vs. No. 5 Lincoln High (3-18), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln East (22-3), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Omaha Westside (17-13) vs. No. 3 Bellevue East (13-10), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln East is hosting a district tournament for the second year in a row, but the Spartans will hope to win their tournament this time around after falling to Columbus in the final last season. No. 2 seed Omaha Westside has come on strong late in the year, but recently lost 4-1 to Lincoln East.

A-5 (Elkhorn South): No. 4 Grand Island (9-10) vs. No. 5 Omaha Bryan (1-21), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Elkhorn South (16-8), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Gretna (16-12) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (9-10), 2 p.m. Saturday; Championship 5 p.m. Saturday.

A potential Elkhorn South-Gretna matchup in District A-5 is one of the most even finals on paper, with the Storm having won their Metro Conference Tournament game in mid-April. Both teams are loaded with talent but have been inconsistent, making A-5 a wild tournament to watch.

A-6 (Sherman Field): No. 4 Columbus (12-13) vs. No. 5 Omaha Benson (0-11), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln Southeast (20-6), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Kearney (15-8) vs. No. 3 Lincoln North Star (10-13), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln Southeast narrowly earned the final district hosting spot, but it won't be an easy path for the Knights out of a nearly all-HAC tournament. No. 3 seed Lincoln North Star has nearly beaten Southeast twice, with a one-run and two-run margin of victory working in the Knights' favor. Additionally, Kearney won both its regular-season meetings against Southeast. Still, the Knights are one of the hottest teams in the state with a record of 15-3 since the start of April.

Bennington enjoyed state glory in the fall and winter. Will the baseball team complete the cycle?

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

