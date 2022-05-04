Lincoln East, Southeast set to host Class A district baseball tournaments

After a busy spring season, both Sherman and Hartog Field will be in action for one more week of the high school baseball season.

The NSAA released the official Class A district baseball pairings on Wednesday, with both Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast earning one of the top six seeds needed to host a district tournament.

All six district champions will qualify for the state tournament in addition to the two non-district winners with the highest remaining wild-card point averages.

Here is the schedule for all six Class A district baseball tournaments:

A-1 (Millard West): No. 4 Omaha South (11-17) vs. No. 5 Omaha Northwest (9-17), 1 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Millard West (24-5), 10 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Fremont (11-6) vs. No. 3 Omaha Burke (14-11), 1 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

This year's No. 1 overall seed is Millard West, which finished as the state runner-up a year ago. The Wildcats have perhaps the most talented pitching staff in the state and will be heavy favorites in their district tournament. However, Fremont made the state tournament a year ago and spent much of the season in the top 10 while Omaha Burke is also surging at the right time.

A-2 (Creighton Prep): No. 4 Omaha Central (9-17) vs. No. 5 Omaha North (8-18), 6 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Creighton Prep (24-5), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South (15-11) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Southwest (14-13), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Traditional state powerhouse Creighton Prep returns to host a district after a disappointing postseason effort a year ago, but the Junior Jays will be challenged by a pair of teams that have only fallen out of the top 10 in recent weeks. Papillion-La Vista South lost six of last 10 regular-season games, including a pair of defeats to Prep, while Southwest is 3-6 since its HAC Tournament title.

A-3 (Millard South): No. 4 Lincoln Northeast (10-16) vs. No. 5 Norfolk (4-20), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Millard South (21-8), 10 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Bellevue West (16-11) vs. No. 3 Millard North (11-16), 1 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Defending state champion Millard South is joined by some familiar foes in District A-3, namely rival Millard North which the Patriots just defeated 6-2 on Tuesday. Bellevue West is a team on the rise after a slow start to the year, giving it one of the biggest upset potentials of any team.

A-4 (Hartog Field): No. 4 Papillion-La Vista (9-17) vs. No. 5 Lincoln High (3-18), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln East (22-3), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Omaha Westside (17-13) vs. No. 3 Bellevue East (13-10), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln East is hosting a district tournament for the second year in a row, but the Spartans will hope to win their tournament this time around after falling to Columbus in the final last season. No. 2 seed Omaha Westside has come on strong late in the year, but recently lost 4-1 to Lincoln East.

A-5 (Elkhorn South): No. 4 Grand Island (9-10) vs. No. 5 Omaha Bryan (1-21), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Elkhorn South (16-8), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Gretna (16-12) vs. No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (9-10), 2 p.m. Saturday; Championship 5 p.m. Saturday.

A potential Elkhorn South-Gretna matchup in District A-5 is one of the most even finals on paper, with the Storm having won their Metro Conference Tournament game in mid-April. Both teams are loaded with talent but have been inconsistent, making A-5 a wild tournament to watch.

A-6 (Sherman Field): No. 4 Columbus (12-13) vs. No. 5 Omaha Benson (0-11), 5 p.m. Friday; winner vs. No. 1 Lincoln Southeast (20-6), 11 a.m. Saturday; No. 2 Kearney (15-8) vs. No. 3 Lincoln North Star (10-13), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Championship 4 p.m. Saturday.

Lincoln Southeast narrowly earned the final district hosting spot, but it won't be an easy path for the Knights out of a nearly all-HAC tournament. No. 3 seed Lincoln North Star has nearly beaten Southeast twice, with a one-run and two-run margin of victory working in the Knights' favor. Additionally, Kearney won both its regular-season meetings against Southeast. Still, the Knights are one of the hottest teams in the state with a record of 15-3 since the start of April.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.