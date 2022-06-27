Lincoln East’s AJ Evasco commits to Kansas State, which saw his potential from the start

As a 6-foot-5 first baseman with a powerful swing, it’s hard not to notice AJ Evasco on the baseball diamond.

That goes for opposing players, fans and most important of all – college scouts. With the help of impressive performances at several travel tournaments in the last two years, Evasco had several Division I schools eager to gain his talents.

Evasco announced on Monday that he’ll be committing to play his college baseball for Kansas State.

The Wildcats first made contact with Evasco after he played at a tournament in Kansas City last summer, and the strength of that relationship helped Evasco know he was making the right decision.

“They saw my potential from the very beginning and they saw what I could become,” Evasco said. “Their hitting coach, Austin Wates, was the first one to contact me and he really liked my swing, so the relationship I have with all of them is really good.”

Evasco’s commitment also puts a stamp on a pretty good week for the Wildcats. While Evasco had known he’d be committing to Kansas State for a few days now, Gretna shortstop Ty Smolinski also announced he’d be joining the Wildcat program on Thursday.

Evasco and Smolinski are currently teammates on Nebraska Prospects 2024 Scout team, and have the potential to be all-state infielders in Class A over the next two seasons.

“I think that’s super cool that both of us can continue being on the same team in college ball; it’s going to be really fun,” Evasco said.

From the first day of his varsity baseball for Lincoln East, it was clear Evasco had the potential to be a special player. He hit .312 with 8 RBIs as a freshman before his power truly started to come through as a sophomore. That led to Evasco improving his marks to .324 with four home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs.

He’s continued that success into the summer slate with the Nebraska Prospects. Evasco helped his team win the MPB 16U National Championship this week, a major 16U tournament that draws travel teams from across the country. Evasco went 11-for-19 with six doubles and 8 RBIs as he and his teammates are now 16U national champions.

With his commitment squared away, the focus will be on simply improving and enjoying the next seasons for Evasco. He figures to be a key contributor for Lincoln East in each of the next two seasons, and as Kansas State identified from the get-go, his potential is off the charts.

“It definitely feels good to take some of the pressure off when you’re playing, and it’s exciting to know I’ve got my spot at K-State,” Evasco said.

