Lincoln East freshman Jeter Worthley commits to play college baseball at ‘dream school’ Michigan

When it comes to his baseball career, Jeter Worthley has always had big goals for what he wants to accomplish.

One of those goals is to play high-level Division I baseball, and Worthley never thought he’d be making such a big step toward that dream as a freshman. However, when his "dream school" Michigan offered him a scholarship, Worthley wasted no time to take his chance.

The Lincoln East freshman announced his commitment to Michigan on Saturday, only a few weeks after impressing the Wolverine coaching staff at a team camp. Worthley attended Michigan’s camp on Jan. 15, with the Wolverines reaching out to the Nebraska Prospects soon after to start developing a relationship with Worthley.

Only a few phone calls later, Michigan coach Erik Bakich jumped on a FaceTime with Worthley and asked if he wanted to be a Wolverine. The answer was a definite “Yes.”

“He’s so nice, and one of the biggest things I was looking for is a great relationship with the coaching staff,” Worthley said. “Just talking to him and all the other coaches, I could just tell it’s the right place to be.”

Since he took over as Michigan’s head coach in 2017, Bakich has led the Wolverines to the NCAA Tournament three times including a runner-up finish at the College World Series in 2019. That consistent success has made Michigan one of the Big Ten’s premier baseball programs, and the chance to play for titles in Omaha was a big draw for Worthley.

His older brother Jalen is also a Division I prospect committed to San Jose State. While Jalen will be a pitcher at the college ranks, Jeter Worthley’s arm talent projects him to be a catcher or middle infielder moving forward. Already 6-feet tall as a freshman, it’s clear that Michigan views him as a player with the ability to be an elite difference-maker at either catcher, shortstop or second base.

There will be plenty of time for Worthley to develop at those positions while playing for the Lincoln East Spartans, a baseball program is brimming with young talent. Another Spartan freshman, Joey Senstock, committed to Nebraska last week and is a close personal friend of Worthley’s.

With countless hours spent hitting off tees and grinding in the gym, both freshmen are well on their way to achieving their college baseball dreams.

“We’re really close and he’s one of my best friends,” Worthley said. “We worked out together all the time, and we both had our dream to play college baseball so last year we just flipped the switch and lived in the weight room. I can’t thank him enough for how he’s helped me get to his point; he motivated me in a lot of ways because we talked about our dreams all the time.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.