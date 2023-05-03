Lincoln East is the lone city team to earn a No. 1 seed for Class A district baseball, which begins Friday.

The Spartans will host the A-2 District at Den Hartog Field, taking on the winner of Omaha North and Norfolk at 11 a.m. Saturday. Omaha North will host Norfolk on Friday. Lincoln Northeast is also a part of that district and will take on Grand Island at 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln North Star will host Omaha Northwest at Den Hartog at 4 p.m. Friday, with the winner moving on to play at Elkhorn South on Saturday in the A-3 District.

The three classes are divided into six districts, with the six district champions plus the top two wild cards from each class advancing to next week's state tournaments in Omaha, which begin May 12.

The state tournaments in each class will be split into two four-team, double-elimination brackets, with the bracket winners meeting May 19 for winner-take-all championship games.

Here are the full pairings for Classes A, B, and C.

DISTRICTS

Class A

A-1 at Millard West: Friday--Omaha Central vs. Omaha South, 5 p.m. Saturday--Millard West vs. Omaha Central-Omaha South winner, 10; Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside, 12:30; championship, 3.

A-2 at Den Hartog Field: Friday--Omaha North vs Norfolk, 4:30. Saturday--Omaha North-Norfolk winner vs. Lincoln East, 11; Grand Island vs. Lincoln Northeast, 1:30; championship, 4.

A-3 at Elkhorn South: Friday--Lincoln North Star vs. Omaha Northwest at Den Hartog Field, 4. Saturday--North Star-Omaha Northwest winner vs. Elkhorn South, noon; Lincoln Southwest vs. Columbus, 2:30; championship, 5.

A-4 at Gretna: Friday--Omaha Westview vs. Bellevue East, 4. Saturday--Bellevue East-Omaha Westview winner vs. Gretna, 10; Lincoln Pius X vs. Papillion-La Vista, 12:30; championship, 3.

A-5 at Creighton Prep: Friday--Lincoln High at Millard North, 4:30; Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha Burke, 5. Saturday--Millard North-Lincoln High winner vs. Creighton Prep, noon; Omaha Burke-Omaha Buena Vista winner vs. Millard South, 2:30; championship, 5.

A-6 at Papio South: Friday--Omaha Bryan at Fremont, 5; Omaha Benson at Kearney, 4. Saturday--Fremont-Omaha Bryan winner vs. Papio South, 11; Kearney-Omaha Benson winner vs. Bellevue West, 1:30; championship, 4.

Class B

B-1 at Elkhorn North: Thursday--Nebraska City vs. Bennington, 5. Friday--Nebraska City-Bennington winner vs. Elkhorn North, 5.

B-2 at Wahoo: Thursday--Hastings vs. Waverly, 5. Friday--Hastings-Waverly winner vs. Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran, 5.

B-3 at Hickman: Thursday--Seward vs. Mount Michael, 5. Friday--Seward-Mount Michael winner vs. Norris, 5.

B-4 at Omaha Gross: Thursday--Blair vs. Ralston, 6. Friday--Blair-Ralston winner vs. Omaha Gross, 6.

B-5 at Ashland: Thursday--Beatrice vs. Crete, 5:30. Friday--Beatrice-Crete winner vs. Platte Valley, 5:30.

B-6 at Omaha Skutt: Thursday--Omaha Skutt vs. South Sioux City, 5; Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Northwest, 7:30. Friday--Championship, TBD.

Class C

C-1 at Malcolm: Thursday--St. Paul/Palmer vs. Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian, 4:30; St. Paul/Palmer-Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian winner vs. Malcolm, 7.

C-2 at Plattsmouth: Thursday--Lincoln Christian vs. Twin River, 4:30; Plattsmouth vs. Centennial, 6:30. Friday--Championship, TBD.

C-3 at Central City: Thursday--Arlington vs. Maxwell/St. Pat's, 1:30; Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Louisville, 4:30. Friday--Championship, TBD.

C-4 at Valley: Thursday--Douglas Co. West vs. Thurston-Cuming County, 4; Auburn vs. Raymond Central, 6. Friday--Championship, TBD.

C-5 at Springfield: Thursday--Platteview vs. Falls City, 4; Omaha Roncalli vs. Fort Calhoun, 6:30. Friday--Championship, TBD.

C-6 at Hastings: Thursday--Wayne vs. GACC-SS-WPB, 1; Adams Central vs. Fairbury, 4. Friday--Championship, TBD.

