Lincoln Christian brushes off losing streak behind Boerger, who pitches Crusaders to first-ever postseason win

WAVERLY — All year long, the goal for Blake Boerger on the mound has been to keep his opponents off-balance.

Doing so requires a carefully selected mixture of fastballs and off-speed pitches, something the junior has managed to do at times this season. But, he was truly at his best when Lincoln Christian needed him most on Friday.

Boerger allowed just two hits and struck out a season-high nine batters as Lincoln Christian secured its first postseason win in school history in a 5-0 triumph against Falls City at Waverly’s Lawson Park.

Lincoln Christian (13-5) played its first season of varsity baseball a year ago but fell short in its opening-round district contest. This year, the Crusaders have nearly doubled their win total in addition to spending time inside the Class B top 10 prior to a losing streak late in the year.

The Crusaders lost three straight games to No. 9 Omaha Gross, No. 5 Central City/Fullerton/Centura and No. 2 Bennington to end the regular season, but that didn’t stop Lincoln Christian from feeling confident against Falls City (3-13).

“Coming off a losing streak like that it’s hard to get momentum again, but we had a lot of energy and came into this one expecting to win,” Boerger said. “I was feeling great and really trying to keep it low and work the zone wherever I could.”

Boerger’s strategy paid off immediately as five of his nine strikeouts came in Falls City’s first time through the order. The Tigers managed a pair of walks and singled in the first and seventh innings but could never tag Boerger for an extra-base hit.

Lincoln Christian also struggled at the plate early in the contest before breaking through in the fourth inning with an RBI single from second basemen Tysen Workman and RBI double from freshman designated hitter CJ Cuciti. As Lincoln Christian’s season leader in batting average, Workman showed his clutch ways once again with a 3-for-3 day at the plate.

“He’s fun to watch and has had a great year for us; he and (shortstop) Andrew Johnson up the middle are really good together,” Lincoln Christian head coach Jason Bingham said.

Johnson and Cuciti provided RBI hits in the fifth and sixth innings to extend Lincoln Christian’s lead, while the Crusaders stole 11 bases to keep the pressure on Falls City throughout the game. Seeing Lincoln Christian pick up its first postseason win offered a moment of reflection for Bingham, who spent years trying to get a varsity program up and running before the Crusaders’ first year of varsity baseball in 2021.

“This team has figured out ways to win and are so unselfish no matter what; our cleanup hitter laid down a bunt today and didn’t even think twice about it,” Bingham said.

This is also likely the only chance Lincoln Christian will get to progress in the Class B baseball postseason. Next year’s high school baseball season will bring the addition of Class C baseball, a grouping Lincoln Christian will almost certainly be in due to its small enrollment compared to other Class B schools.

Lincoln Christian moves on to face Adams Central at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the winner advancing to play either Norris or Blair in the B-1 title game on Monday at 5 p.m.

