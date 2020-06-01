Legion teams 'ready to go' as they prepare for shortened season

As both teams hit the diamond for the first time in weeks, energy and excitement were abundant. With a freshly mowed field and newly painted chalk lines, Lanik said it felt like opening day.

At the same time, Legion coaches will now face a much shorter turnaround to get their teams ready to play than during a normal season. While some players managed to stay active around their local parks or at indoor facilities, both Lanik and Jones said they expect it will take some time for their teams to reach full strength.

“Summer seasons in the past we're usually ready to play since we had a spring season,” Jones said. “This year it's (starting) from the beginning again and a little more conditioning than in the past to get back into better shape.”

But more important than the scores, the performances and the drills was the feeling of normalcy for the players at long last. After having their spring season cancelled four days before its scheduled start, players reported being discouraged and disappointed.

After a first day of practice filled with sunshine, encouragement and even a base hit, negative emotions and thoughts of a pandemic went on pause for an inning or two.