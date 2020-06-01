Legion teams 'ready to go' as they prepare for shortened season

Before leaving for work on Monday morning, Schaefer’s head coach Mychal Lanik stopped to wish his family a good night.
After all, Lanik knew he had a busy day of baseball ahead of him, a day so busy that he might not be home until late. And he couldn’t be happier with that.
“It feels great, I didn’t get much sleep last night, that’s for sure,” Lanik said. “We’re excited, we’re ready to go and be around our guys again.”
Starting June 1, teams were able to practice at their high school fields in preparation for an abbreviated American Legion season. It’s the first attempt to restart local sporting events, and coaches are ensuring that regulations are followed closely.
There might be more hand sanitizer and disinfectants in the ballpark than spectators, but there will be baseball in the Capital City.
JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) head coach Montana Jones told his team to appreciate the opportunity they’ve been given and emphasized that they must follow protocol so other sports can continue in the future.
For Schaefer’s (Lincoln East), precautions included coaches sanitizing equipment between sessions, designating different areas of the field for activities such as eating and changing, and breaking up into small groups during drills.
“The No. 1 priority is still to get our kids back into school, so we feel like we need to do our part,” Lanik said.
As both teams hit the diamond for the first time in weeks, energy and excitement were abundant. With a freshly mowed field and newly painted chalk lines, Lanik said it felt like opening day.
At the same time, Legion coaches will now face a much shorter turnaround to get their teams ready to play than during a normal season. While some players managed to stay active around their local parks or at indoor facilities, both Lanik and Jones said they expect it will take some time for their teams to reach full strength.
“Summer seasons in the past we're usually ready to play since we had a spring season,” Jones said. “This year it's (starting) from the beginning again and a little more conditioning than in the past to get back into better shape.”
But more important than the scores, the performances and the drills was the feeling of normalcy for the players at long last. After having their spring season cancelled four days before its scheduled start, players reported being discouraged and disappointed.
After a first day of practice filled with sunshine, encouragement and even a base hit, negative emotions and thoughts of a pandemic went on pause for an inning or two.
“We feel like we've been given a blessing with everything going on in the world, for us to be able to come out to the park for an hour or two hours and play baseball with our buddies,” Lanik said. “It's like a little slice of heaven over here right now.”
