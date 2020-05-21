Legion baseball is coming. Here's what a season might look like

Lincoln Public Schools didn't immediately commit to reopening weight rooms June 1, the date Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts pegged as permissible.

But the fields will be open.

"LPS plans to have our high school baseball and softball fields available for use on June 1," LPS activities director Kathi Wieskamp wrote in an email on Wednesday night.

A sketch of the season

Mitch Vernon coaches the Lincoln Southwest baseball team and the Legion team filled with Silver Hawks. He said the group, named after its Pinnacle Bank sponsor, are expecting to play over 30 games this summer.

There will be two league games per week, played on Tuesday and Wednesdays, coupled with weekend tournaments. On top of that, teams are expected to schedule games with surrounding area teams, such as Omaha, to fill out the slate.

At the end, there will be a postseason tournament.

Part of the Legion experience is crossing state lines for summer tournaments. While Vernon didn't rule it out, he acknowledged the challenges traveling presents.

Prior to the pandemic, Vernon's group was scheduled to play in tournaments in St. Louis, Wichita and Oklahoma City.