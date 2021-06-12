Late hits lead Pinnacle Bank, Schaefer’s Electric to comeback wins in Pete and Coach K Tournament

Friday morning’s storms may have postponed a day’s worth of games in the Pete and Coach K Tournament, but they did nothing to dampen the spirits of the participating teams.
Schaefer’s Electric (Lincoln East B) brought its best to the first of five tournament games played Saturday at Den Hartog Field, but Pinnacle Bank’s (Lincoln Southwest) Will Johnson hit a two-RBI double in the fourth inning that secured a 4-3 comeback win for Pinnacle Bank.
Pinnacle Bank (6-7) opened the Pete and Coach K Tournament with a 10-0 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) on Wednesday, and is off to an undefeated start to the tournament.
“I’m glad these guys came out and competed today,” Pinnacle Bank assistant coach Eric Tapper said. “With the day off yesterday, we knew we weren’t the only team that had to go through it, so it’s not an excuse for us. Hopefully these guys get some rest and we get another win tonight; 3-0 would be a nice start to the tournament.”
Despite being the junior program at Lincoln East, Schaefer’s held its own against the Pinnacle Bank seniors. Schaefer’s loaded the bases in the first, third and fourth innings as Owen Laessig and Eli Erikson delivered RBI singles for an early 3-1 lead.
However, Pinnacle Bank stormed back with a three-run bottom of the fourth. Johnson started the game on the mound and was in line for a loss before he ripped a two-run double to right field and later came around to score on a wild pitch for the 4-3 lead.
“Will’s just a competitor; he doesn’t get down on himself and he knows how to stay positive,” Tapper said. “He doesn’t pitch a whole lot and we threw him out in the fire today, but we knew he’ll always compete. He told the guys to keep battling, and he helped himself out with that two-RBI double.”
During the next game, it was Schaefer’s turn to pick up a win following a pivotal late hit. After falling behind 3-0, Erikson’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning completed Schaefer’s 5-3, come-from-behind win over Sampson Construction.
“That was pretty clutch at the end with Erikson getting that hit,” Schaefer’s coach Joey Plaster said. “He’s been (hitting) the ball well, and that was a good feeling to come back from being down 3-0 and eventually get the lead there.”
Sampson Construction (0-8) capitalized on a pair of Schaefer’s (11-8) errors to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but that was the only success it found against Schaefer’s starting pitcher Gabe Broman. He allowed just three hits in six innings of work as Schaefer’s eventually tied the game on a Nate Rathe RBI single in the fourth inning.
After failing to capitalize on bases-loaded chances against Pinnacle Bank, Erikson’s big hit with the bases juiced showed growth from the young Schaefer’s team. After also playing against senior teams in the Lincoln Northeast tournament earlier this summer, it’s clear Schaefer’s has the talent to compete with most American Legion teams.
“I think a lot of them are rising up to the occasion and they’re not as timid as the first time we played (against senior teams),” Plaster said. “A lot of guys stepped up from freshmen to sophomores to juniors, and it was definitely a fun one to win.”