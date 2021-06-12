Late hits lead Pinnacle Bank, Schaefer’s Electric to comeback wins in Pete and Coach K Tournament

Friday morning’s storms may have postponed a day’s worth of games in the Pete and Coach K Tournament, but they did nothing to dampen the spirits of the participating teams.

Schaefer’s Electric (Lincoln East B) brought its best to the first of five tournament games played Saturday at Den Hartog Field, but Pinnacle Bank’s (Lincoln Southwest) Will Johnson hit a two-RBI double in the fourth inning that secured a 4-3 comeback win for Pinnacle Bank.

Pinnacle Bank (6-7) opened the Pete and Coach K Tournament with a 10-0 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) on Wednesday, and is off to an undefeated start to the tournament.

“I’m glad these guys came out and competed today,” Pinnacle Bank assistant coach Eric Tapper said. “With the day off yesterday, we knew we weren’t the only team that had to go through it, so it’s not an excuse for us. Hopefully these guys get some rest and we get another win tonight; 3-0 would be a nice start to the tournament.”

Despite being the junior program at Lincoln East, Schaefer’s held its own against the Pinnacle Bank seniors. Schaefer’s loaded the bases in the first, third and fourth innings as Owen Laessig and Eli Erikson delivered RBI singles for an early 3-1 lead.