Reese Kortum and Lincoln Pius X were chomping at the bit Monday.

After two games postponed to weather, the Bolts offense heated up early behind a Kortum three-run blast and Pius X held off Lincoln East 5-1 at Den Hartog Field.

The Bolts were supposed to play Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest last week.

“You can't beat the day,” Pius X head coach Troy Charf said. “It was a great day to play baseball and a great atmosphere for an opener for sure. It was just nice to get out and play. See the ball move and see guys move around, that type of thing.”

After back-to-back one-out walks in the top of the first inning, Kortum recorded the Bolts first hit of the season that may have found the intersection of 84th and O street from Den Hartog's home plate.

Pius X scored all five runs in the first three innings and got a solid three innings on the mound from Kortum.

“I was missing the fastball early,” Kortum said. “I said 'If he's going to give me another fastball here, I've got to stay back and drive it.' I saw that fastball and it was left in the middle. I knew I burned the right fielder, but I didn't know it was gone.”

Pius X finished with five hits and added runs in the second and third innings to take a 5-0 lead, capitalizing on four Spartan miscues, while the likes of Kortum, Jack Richeson and Jesus Yanez combined to allow just six Spartan hits and one run. Kortum finished with six strikeouts, while Richeson added one.

“We didn't have a ton of productive at-bats,” Charf said. “Usually pitchers are ahead of hitters this time of year, but being able to jump up early like that was huge.

“I thought we threw enough strikes and played enough defense. The bats will come around.”

Brandon Wiegel added a triple and two runs scored, while Tyrus Petsche added a double for the Bolts.

The Spartans were led by Mason Gaines and AJ Evasco with two hits apiece.