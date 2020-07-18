Kearney turns the tide to claim spot in Legion tournament final

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kearney used a short-term memory to claim a spot in Judds Brothers American Legion baseball tournament final, which will be held Sunday at Den Hartog Field.

After falling to Anderson Ford (Lincoln North Star) 15-3 to open a humid summer day, Kearney recovered to top Bellevue East 15-5 and finish pool play in the National League division with a 3-1 record at Sherman Field.

Kearney's opponent for Sunday's matchup was not immediately clear at press time, as games with standings ramifications played deep into the night at Den Hartog.

In the American League, Elkhorn and Hastings both tout 3-1 records. But Hickman was in position to join the party atop the standings with a win against host Judds Brothers, which didn't throw the first pitch until near 9 p.m. In that event, a bevy of tiebreaker rules would determine advancement.

The four Lincoln teams — Judds Brothers (Northeast), Pinnacle Bank (Southwest), JC Brager (Southeast) and Anderson Ford — generally struggled in pool play.

Judds Brothers dropped all three of its games before its late-night matchup with Hickman. Pinnacle Bank, who went 1-1 Friday, lost both of its Saturday games. Anderson Ford finished 1-3.

JC Brager turned in the best effort among city squads, as it was 2-1 before heading into a late-night contest with Bellevue East. Its only loss was to Kearney, a 9-8 decision that looms large given the way the division shook out.

