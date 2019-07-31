Sam Engberg hit an RBI double in the top of the eighth inning to give Kearney its first lead of the game, and the Bearcats held on to win 4-3 over Millard West in an elimination game of the American Legion National Division tournament Wednesday in Kearney.
Millard West took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Back-to-back walks to open the inning set up two-out RBI singles by Jackson Wright and Tristan Gomes.
Kearney got one run back in the fourth, when Mason Casper scored on Will Richter's one-out sacrifice fly. Casper tied it when he scored again in the sixth on Corbin Foster's RBI single with two outs.
Wright scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth to put Millard West up 3-2, but the Bearcats tied it in the seventh on Seth Stroh's RBI single.
Jaxon Worley pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win, holding the Wildcats hitless and not allowing a baserunner.
Kearney plays Gretna later Wednesday for the division championship.
Millard South 6, Elkhorn South 5: Jarrett Novak pitched a complete game and drove in the winning run in the seventh. Millard South advances to face Fremont in the American Division championship game.
This story will be updated.