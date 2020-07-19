Kearney holds off Elkhorn rally, wins Judds Brothers Tournament

The Judds Brothers Tournament is the only one in which Kearney's American Legion team will play all summer. On Sunday, Kearney captured the tournament title with a 5-4 victory over Elkhorn at Den Hartog Field.
Kearney erupted for four runs in the top of the first inning, and capitalized on key moments late in the game to hold off Elkhorn.
"Just coming right out of the gate and putting up a four-spot was huge for us," Kearney coach Brad Archer said. "I thought our kids did a great job at the plate. I think we had multiple hits in that inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead. That gives us a lot of confidence.
"This is the only tournament we are in this summer, so we kind of put a little bit of emphasis on this on the way we had things set up. I think our kids are happy. The kids came out and did a great job."
Wichita State commit Seth Stroh helped get Kearney in scoring position early with a first-inning double that put Brandt Groskreutz on third, and he turned a double play in the bottom of the fifth that left Elkhorn's tying run at third to preserve a 5-4 lead.
Groskreutz scored on a sacrifce fly, and Stroh widened the lead, scoring on a passed ball. Kearney went ahead 4-0 on a two-RBI double from Will Richter.
Elkhorn scratched a run closer in the bottom half of the first inning, but Kearney again took a four-run lead in the third on Tanner Johnson's RBI single.
Kearney rode the arm of Mason Casper for five innings, and got out of a jam late in the fifth with a double play after Elkhorn cut the lead to 5-4.
"Elkhorn is a good team, so we knew they were going to hit the ball," Stroh said. "We had to just get as many outs as we could, and that double play helped out a lot.
"Mason was great on the mound today. His pitches and off-speed pitches were working, so it was a good day for Mason."
Elkhorn swung the momentum in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs on Alex Calabrese's bases-clearing double. Calabrese was left stranded at third after a double play ended the inning.
Jaxon Worley came on in the sixth inning to pick up the save, tossing two innings and allowing just one hit. Casper finished his five innings of work allowing four runs, seven hits and striking out four.
"Mason kind of stayed the course and got the double play we needed," Archer said. "Jaxon came in, threw a lot of strikes and did a great job."
Richter led Kearney with two hits and two RBIs, while Calabrese led Elkhorn with a double and three RBIs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!