Kearney holds off Elkhorn rally, wins Judds Brothers Tournament

Elkhorn scratched a run closer in the bottom half of the first inning, but Kearney again took a four-run lead in the third on Tanner Johnson's RBI single.

Kearney rode the arm of Mason Casper for five innings, and got out of a jam late in the fifth with a double play after Elkhorn cut the lead to 5-4.

"Elkhorn is a good team, so we knew they were going to hit the ball," Stroh said. "We had to just get as many outs as we could, and that double play helped out a lot.

"Mason was great on the mound today. His pitches and off-speed pitches were working, so it was a good day for Mason."

Elkhorn swung the momentum in the bottom of the fifth, scoring three runs on Alex Calabrese's bases-clearing double. Calabrese was left stranded at third after a double play ended the inning.

Jaxon Worley came on in the sixth inning to pick up the save, tossing two innings and allowing just one hit. Casper finished his five innings of work allowing four runs, seven hits and striking out four.

"Mason kind of stayed the course and got the double play we needed," Archer said. "Jaxon came in, threw a lot of strikes and did a great job."