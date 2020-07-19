Kearney cashes in on lone summer tournament, holds off Elkhorn rally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Judds Brothers Tournament is the only one in which Kearney's American Legion team will play all summer. On Sunday, Kearney captured the tournament title with a 5-4 victory over Elkhorn at Den Hartog Field.

Kearney erupted for four runs in the top of the first inning, and capitalized on key moments late in the game to hold off Elkhorn.

"Just coming right out of the gate and putting up a four-spot was huge for us," Kearney coach Brad Archer said. "I thought our kids did a great job at the plate. I think we had multiple hits in that inning to jump out to a 4-0 lead. That gives us a lot of confidence.

"This is the only tournament we are in this summer, so we kind of put a little bit of emphasis on this on the way we had things set up. I think our kids are happy. The kids came out and did a great job."

Wichita State commit Seth Stroh helped get Kearney in scoring position early with a first-inning double that put Brandt Groskreutz on third, and he turned a double play in the bottom of the fifth that left Elkhorn's tying run at third to preserve a 5-4 lead.

Groskreutz scored on a sacrifce fly, and Stroh widened the lead, scoring on a passed ball. Kearney went ahead 4-0 on a two-RBI double from Will Richter.